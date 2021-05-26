FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs at $27 (Reg. $40+)

-
AmazonSmart HomeSengled
Reg. $40+ $27

Sengled (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering its 4-pack of Multi-Color Smart Bulbs for $27.19 shipped. Regularly between $40 and as much as $70 at Amazon over the last 3-months, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. These smart bulbs offer smartphone and voice command control (via compatible devices: Alexa and Google Home) over the 16 million colors they can produce, dimming capabilities, and more. While you can just use them as standard white bulbs (“candlelight to daylight/2000K to 6500K”), you’ll also be able to set timers and schedules all over Wi-Fi with no hub required. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need a 4-pack? Or just aren’t interested in the multi-color option there? Score a single hub-free Sengled Smart Bulb for $10 Prime shipped instead. This one features a very similar setup and specs as well as a solid 4+ star rating from over 68,000 Amazon customers. 

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on this 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs at under $13, plus even more in our smart home deal hub. Just this morning we spotted a solid offer on the Google Nest Hub Max to sit alongside deals on TP-Link’s Wi-Fi outlet, and Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits, among much more right here. just be sure to check out these ongoing Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System offers as well.

More on the Sengled Multi-Color Smart Bulbs:

Color changing smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. Control your smart light bulb via voice commands to turn your smart bulbs on/off, create colorful mood scenes, adjust brightness and more, e.g. Switch on the Alexa light bulbs before getting out of bed, dim the smart lights from the couch to watch a movie. Designed with 16 million colors and whites (candlelight to daylight / 2000K to 6500K). Easily setup via using Sengled Home App (iOS and Android)…

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Sengled

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tune...
Google Nest Hub Max sees first price cut of the year to...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG Ultra...
Amazon-renewed Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart Multi-Cooker now d...
Bring Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker to y...
Grab Logitech’s Rugged Folio Keyboard for latest 10.2...
Take M1 on-the-go with Apple’s latest MacBook Air at ...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon dis...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Add a 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs to the setup at under $13

$13 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Basics string lights up to 30% off: 48-foot Edison-style $52 + more from $19

From $19 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 21-inch 48V electric mower simplifies yard chores at $300, more

Learn More
25% off

PrAna’s Memorial Day Event takes 25% off sitewide w/ deals from $20: Shorts, t-shirts, more

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $160

Amazon has starter electric guitar kits with amps, tuners, more at $128 shipped (Reg. $160)

$128 Learn More
Reg. $230

Google Nest Hub Max sees first price cut of the year to $180 (Save $50)

$180 Learn More
Save $200

Upgrade your battlestation with up to $200 off LG UltraWides, 4K monitors, more from $197

$197 Learn More