Scoop up a 4-pack of multi-color/white hub-free Sengled smart bulbs at $27 (Reg. $40+)

Sengled (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering its 4-pack of Multi-Color Smart Bulbs for $27.19 shipped. Regularly between $40 and as much as $70 at Amazon over the last 3-months, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked and the best we can find. These smart bulbs offer smartphone and voice command control (via compatible devices: Alexa and Google Home) over the 16 million colors they can produce, dimming capabilities, and more. While you can just use them as standard white bulbs (“candlelight to daylight/2000K to 6500K”), you’ll also be able to set timers and schedules all over Wi-Fi with no hub required. Rated 4+ stars from over 470 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need a 4-pack? Or just aren’t interested in the multi-color option there? Score a single hub-free Sengled Smart Bulb for $10 Prime shipped instead. This one features a very similar setup and specs as well as a solid 4+ star rating from over 68,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a notable price drop on this 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs at under $13, plus even more in our smart home deal hub. Just this morning we spotted a solid offer on the Google Nest Hub Max to sit alongside deals on TP-Link’s Wi-Fi outlet, and Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits, among much more right here. just be sure to check out these ongoing Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System offers as well.

More on the Sengled Multi-Color Smart Bulbs:

Color changing smart bulbs that work with Alexa and Google Home. Control your smart light bulb via voice commands to turn your smart bulbs on/off, create colorful mood scenes, adjust brightness and more, e.g. Switch on the Alexa light bulbs before getting out of bed, dim the smart lights from the couch to watch a movie. Designed with 16 million colors and whites (candlelight to daylight / 2000K to 6500K). Easily setup via using Sengled Home App (iOS and Android)…

