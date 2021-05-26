Google Nest Hub Max sees first price cut of the year to $180 (Save $50)

Adorama is currently offering the Google Nest Hub Max Assistant Display for $179.99 shipped when code EXTRA50OFF has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $230, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, marks the first notable discount of the year, and matches our previous mention from back on Black Friday.

Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home and all the other things Google’s digital assistant is known for. A noteworthy feature called Face Match lets it stand out from the competition, packing facial recognition in order to offer personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,800 customers and we “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the larger screen size or added personalization perks from the Face Match functionality can save even more by going with the new second-generation Nest Hub instead. This 8-inch smart display arrives with a more affordable $100 price tag as well as some unique features like Soli sleep tracking. You can also get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Complete your Assistant smart home upgrade by locking in this ongoing discount on the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Currently on sale for the first time this year, you can bring home the smart thermostat and its energy-savings features for $199. Or if your setup could use a bit of a network upgrade too, an Amazon all-time low is still available on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System at $169.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

