Smartphone sanitizers from $28: PhoneSoap UV Wireless + Qi charging, more at 25% off

PhoneSoap’s official Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its UV sanitizer and charging units. The PhoneSoap Wireless UV Smartphone Sanitizer and Qi Charger is now available for $74.99 shipped after you clip the 25% on-page coupon. Available in Gunmetal Grey or white. Regularly $100 at Amazon, and still fetching as much direct, today’s offer is a solid 25% price drop, and $5 below the best price we have tracked directly on Amazon. Making use of three germicidal UV-C bulbs and wireless Qi charging, this handy device will “kill 99.99% of the bacteria” built-up on your phone all while keeping the battery juiced up and ready to go. It also sports an additional USB port for charging other gear and has more than enough room to fit the larger smartphones out there as well as just about anything else you can fit inside including “pacifiers, smart watches, headphones, keys – you name it!” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and be sure to head below for more UV sanitizing and wireless charging gear from $28.50.

If you’re not interested in the UV sanitization, or just already have a solution, be sure to check out some of our other wireless charging solutions. This $585+ Volonic high-end option might be bit much, but we have some great deals live on Nomad models for Memorial Day, these deals on Belkin’s new MagSafe chargers, the official Samsung wireless charging pads from $30, and Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad as well.

Phonesoap Wireless: Smartphone Sanitizer and QI Charger. This smartphone sanitizer will kill 99.99% of bacteria with three germicidal UV-C bulbs and utilizes Qi wireless technology to charge your phone without needing to attach a charging cable, as well as an additional USB port for additional charging.

Fits and charges any phone. PhoneSoap Wireless was built to accommodate all smartphones, including larger models like the iPhone 8+ and the Galaxy S10+. The wireless charging will only apply to Qi-enabled smartphones, but the USB port in the back of the unit offers universal charging to all devices. You’re going to charge your phone every night anyway – you may as well sanitize it, too!

