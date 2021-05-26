Belkin’s new MagSafe chargers see rare discounts from $36 in Verizon’s accessory sale

Verizon Wireless is currently discounting a selection of accessories just in time to treat all of the graduates in your life, taking 10% off various chargers and more when code GRADSDAY has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, we’re seeing some rare offers on Belkin’s lineup of new MagSafe accessories starting at $36. Headlining is its 15W 3-in-1 Charger at $134.99. Down from the $150 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the very first price cuts to date and the lowest in months.

This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

Another highlight from the promotion is discounting the Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger to $89.99 with the aforementioned code. Normally fetching $100, like you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to only the second discount so far and matches the all-time low. Belkin’s charging stand delivers similar 15W MagSafe support as noted above, but with a 2-in-1 design that ditches the Apple Watch dock. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. You can also grab the Car Vent Mount PRO for $36, down from $40.

Then be sure to shop all of the offers in the sale right here before swinging by our smartphone accessories guide for all of the week’s other best deals. With Memorial Day around the corner, Nomad has launched a 20% off sitewide sale that’s discounting its all-new Apple Watch bands, the latest chargers, and more.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

