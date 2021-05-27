FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pair your Galaxy S21 with Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W Power Bank at $40 (Save 20%)

-
Reg. $50 $40

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 10000mAh 25W Power Bank for $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $4 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price this year. Alongside a metal casing, what sets this Samsung offering apart from your average power bank is a 25W output that can refuel devices over USB-C alongside USB-A. The internal 10000mAh battery can top off your Galaxy handset several times over before needing to be refueled and is an ideal companion for ensuring your new S21 device stays topped off. Over 270 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the more premium design, Samsung branding, or faster 25W output can save even more by going with Anker’s well-reviewed PowerCore Slim instead. This power bank arrives with the same 10000mAh battery found above, but enters at a much more affordable $16 price tag but with the tradeoff that you’re only looking at 12W charging speeds. A 4.7/5 star rating from over 21,000 customers completes the package.

Otherwise, don’t forget to check out all of the markdowns in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for additional ways to save from $7. Ranging from solar power banks to refuel even when you’re off the grid to other iPhone and Android essentials, you’ll be able to save up to 50%.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Power Bank features:

The fast charging capabilities aren’t just for your phone. It supports 25W with Super Fast Charging for your devices and for itself, meaning you can power your phone quickly, and when your battery pack’s running low, you can give it a recharge just as fast.

