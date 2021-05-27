FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney’s massive Twice Upon a Year Sale from $4: Baby Yoda, clothes, more up to 40% off

-
40% off From $4

The Disney Twice Upon a Year Sale is now live! As the name suggests, this one doesn’t come around very often and includes a massive collection of official gear including toys, apparel, collectibles, accessories and much more. Whether it’s upcoming birthday gifts, something to keep the kids busy, or just for your growing Disney collection, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. We are now tracking up to 40% off Star Wars and The Mandalorian gear, $10 t-shirts, sleepwear, home goods, baby apparel, and even Disney Parks swag. Head below for a closer look at the latest sale from the Magic Kingdom. 

Disney Twice Upon a Year Sale

As we mentioned above, there are hundreds of items on sale right at up to 40% off. And you’ll receive free shipping on all orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. There are over 600 items featuring classic Disney characters as well as 60+ Star Wars products, and nearly 100 featuring your favorite Pixar personalities, not to mention nearly as much Marvel gear

While this Baby Yoda Faux Leather Flair Bag Charm marked down to $12.98 is basically a must-have for all Mandalorian fans, we have our eye on the mini bean bag-style The Child with Squid Plush. Marked down from $17, you can now land this adorable and very much limited plush in your collection for $12.98. Rated 4+ stars, this mini bean bag plush comes dressed in Grogu’s traditional robes with “detailed” embroidered features and delicious bowl of squid to go along with it. 

Just be sure to browse though the rest of the Disney Twice Upon a Year sale right here for additional offers at up to 40% off. Here are some quick links to each section to make parsing through the massive collection of deals a little bit easier: Accessories, Clothing, Home, Toys, and more

While we are talking the Magic Kingdom, be sure to check out the all-new Star Wars Funko POP! models and all of these Grogu collectibles from $9. You’ll also want to swing by our LEGO deal hub for offers on the brick-built Darth Vader Helmet, deals on the largest LEGO sale of the year, and LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet kit

More on the The Child with Squid Plush:

Our plush of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian is looking for someone to share hugs and a nice big bowl of squid. This mini bean bag plush comes dressed in Grogu’s traditional robes and has detailed embroidered features. Matches to our The Child with Squid Pin – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Release, sold separately.

