Casely is now offering up to 35% off all of its artistic and cute iPhone 12 cases for Memorial Day, along with a host of options on previous-generation models and Samsung Galaxy options. That includes all of its latest MagSafe gear, all of the wild prints you’ll find, and even its wallets, phone rings, and AirPods cases. Shipping is free on all US orders over $20 and you can get all of the details on how to score the lowest possible prices down below.

Casely Memorial Day Sale:

Okay so if you’re looking to score some cute iPhone 12 cases with Instagram-worthy prints, the Casely Memorial Day sale is worth a closer look. It works like this: Score 35% off any three items in your cart with code SUMMER35 or 25% off any two items with code SUMMER25.

Cute iPhone 12 cases your followers will love:

But if you’re not able to find three items to add to your order, you’ll want to use our exclusive 9to5Mac30 code to knock 30% off of anything the brand sells on its site.

That puts the regularly $45 iPhone 12 Bold + MagSafe cases (including all of the designs you’ll find right here) down at $31.50 with free shipping using the exclusive code above. But if you buy three of them, for example, you’ll want to use the SUMMER35 code to knock the individual case price down to $29.25 shipped. In other words, use our exclusive code for any purchase that contains less than three items, and the SUMMER35 code for everything else. This is either matching or slightly below our previous mention (depending on which code you use) and the best price we can find on these particularly cute iPhone 12 cases.

You can learn more about the Casely iPhone 12 lineup in our hands-on Tested review of the brand’s mid-tier Bold Ultra Protection models.

Memorial Day case deals don’t stop there though. We also have great big-time price drops for he holidays from Totallee as well as Nomad and Twelve South, alongside everything else you’ll find right here. And be sure to browse through our roundup of Fourth of July and Memorial Day-worthy shoes from Crocs, Saucony, Converse, and many more.

More on the Casley iPhone 12 MagSafe cases:

Are you looking for a phone case to show off just how fierce you are? Take your smartphone into the wild without the travel by adorning it with this chic, limited edition leopard print case that features a modern, innovative design as well as a fashionable aesthetic. That’s right: it’s not just the pattern that’s fierce. Featuring two layers of sturdy polycarbonate backing, TPU sides, as well as 12mm raised edges, the Into the Wild leopard animal print features ideal screen protection and shock absorption capabilities.

