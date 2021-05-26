FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save on LEGO’s Darth Vader Helmet for the first time + Technic Liebherr R at $107 off

-
LEGOToys & HobbiesZavvi
New lows $107 off

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently bundling the all-new LEGO Darth Vader Helmet with Kylo Ren’s Shuttle for $159.99 shipped. Just add both of the sets to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Normally you’d pay a total of $190 for both of the sets, with today’s offer saving you $30 and marking the very first discount on the new addition to the LEGO Group’s collection of brick-built Star Wars icons. Having launched earlier this year in time for May the 4th, the new Darth Vader helmet stacks up to 834 pieces to assemble the galaxy’s most fearsome Sith Lord. Complete with a display stand and plenty of authentic details, you can dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight. There’s also the included Kylo Ren Shuttle, which assembles another display-worthy model out of 1,005 pieces. Then be sure to head below for more.

Also on sale today at Zavvi is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator, which is on sale for $342.99 with code LIEBHERR. Down from its $450 going rate, you’re looking at $107 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and marking the best price of the year. LEGO’s Liebherr R 9800 Excavator enters as one of the largest creations ever officially assembled and is comprised of over 4,100-pieces to measure over 25-inches long. It also packs seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone controlled drivable treads and more.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of notable LEGO Star Wars discounts starting at just $12. Including a brick-built Stormtrooper helmet that’ll look perfect up on display next to the featured Darth Vader at its best price yet, there are also some more affordable kits for the kids and more at 20% off.

Then be sure to go check out the new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, which stacks up to the largest LEGO kit to date. As the latest addition to the Art theme, this is one of the more unique creations we’ve seen as of late and a monumental one at that.

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet features:

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring Funko POP!’s all-new Grogu and Boba Fett to...
LEGO assembles new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, its l...
Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle pa...
Two new Tamagotchi styles attempt to revive ‘time...
LEGO slated to release very first Marvel Advent Calenda...
Amazon launches largest LEGO sale of the year, taking 2...
LEGO debuts new Everyone Is Awesome set ahead of Pride ...
LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntle...
Show More Comments

Related

Review: Are LEGO’s new Darth Vader and Scout Trooper helmets worthy of your collection?

Buy now Learn More
Save 20%

Save 20% on LEGO Star Wars buildable helmets, battle packs, much more from $12

From $12 Learn More

Check out all of LEGO’s new April 2021 sets: Star Wars, Marvel, Looney Tunes, more

Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set impresses as the most popular creation of the year

Buy now Learn More

LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 other summer Star Wars sets

Learn More

LEGO expands its brick-built NASA collection with upcoming Ulysses Space Probe set

Learn More
Review

LEGO Imperial Probe Droid review: One of the most unique Star Wars sets in years

Buy now Learn More

HP’s Pavilion Desktop sports a Ryzen 7 4700U with integrated Radeon graphics, more at $731

Learn More