Save on LEGO’s Darth Vader Helmet for the first time + Technic Liebherr R at $107 off

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently bundling the all-new LEGO Darth Vader Helmet with Kylo Ren’s Shuttle for $159.99 shipped. Just add both of the sets to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Normally you’d pay a total of $190 for both of the sets, with today’s offer saving you $30 and marking the very first discount on the new addition to the LEGO Group’s collection of brick-built Star Wars icons. Having launched earlier this year in time for May the 4th, the new Darth Vader helmet stacks up to 834 pieces to assemble the galaxy’s most fearsome Sith Lord. Complete with a display stand and plenty of authentic details, you can dive into our hands-on review for some additional insight. There’s also the included Kylo Ren Shuttle, which assembles another display-worthy model out of 1,005 pieces. Then be sure to head below for more.

Also on sale today at Zavvi is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator, which is on sale for $342.99 with code LIEBHERR. Down from its $450 going rate, you’re looking at $107 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $7 and marking the best price of the year. LEGO’s Liebherr R 9800 Excavator enters as one of the largest creations ever officially assembled and is comprised of over 4,100-pieces to measure over 25-inches long. It also packs seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone controlled drivable treads and more.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a collection of notable LEGO Star Wars discounts starting at just $12. Including a brick-built Stormtrooper helmet that’ll look perfect up on display next to the featured Darth Vader at its best price yet, there are also some more affordable kits for the kids and more at 20% off.

Then be sure to go check out the new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic, which stacks up to the largest LEGO kit to date. As the latest addition to the Art theme, this is one of the more unique creations we’ve seen as of late and a monumental one at that.

LEGO Darth Vader Helmet features:

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style.

