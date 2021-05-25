Bring Funko POP!’s all-new Grogu and Boba Fett to your Star Wars collection at $9 each

Amazon is now offering the new Funko POP! Mandalorian Grogu with Cookie figure for $8.99 as a pre-order. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $11, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut we’ve seen on the recently-unveiled figure and a rare chance to lock-in the figure at a discount. Standing nearly 4 inches tall, this vinyl figure expands your Star Wars collection with one of the more adorable scenes from the second season of the Mandalorian.

Slated to ship later this year in October, Amazon backs the release with its Pre-order Price Guarantee, so if there’s an even steeper discount between now and then, you’ll be charged the lower of the prices. Get a closer look at the other new Funko POP! releases that launched alongside the upcoming Grogu figure and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Funko POP! Mandalorian Boba Fett figure for $8.99. Down from $11, you’re looking at another all-time low here and the first discount so far. With the same pre-order guarantee as noted above, you’re looking at yet another iconic character from season two of the Mandalorian that stacks up to nearly 4 inches tall. This one recreates the famous bounty hunter in his weathered armor and features the same collectible stand as other Funko POP! figures.

And then for even more Star Wars action, be sure to dive into our report on all of the upcoming LEGO sets due out this summer. From the already-confirmed Bad Batch Shuttle to a collection of creations from the Mandalorian like Gideon’s Light Cruiser, you’ll want to get all of the details right here.

Funko POP! Grogu with Cookie features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child, Grogu with Cookie, as a stylized Pop! vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other The Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!