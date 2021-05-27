ecobee SmartThermostat sees first discount of the year to $199 (Save $50), more from $80

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Usually fetching $249, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer marking the first notable price cut of the year and dropping to the best price since the holiday season last year. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the summer heat. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $80.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat to $149. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer matches our Black Friday mention to mark one of the first discounts of the year so far. There’s a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, but without built-in access to Alexa and the bundled sensor. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

And last up today, Amazon also has the ecobee HomeKit SmartCamera marked down to $79.99. Normally selling for around $100 these days, you’re looking at 20% in savings and match of the Amazon low. Armed with the cloud storage and privacy benefits included with HomeKit Secure Video, ecobee SmartCamera brings 1080p streaming to your Siri setup. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings you’ll find at Amazon.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!