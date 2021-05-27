FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker hits $139, more gaming/office chairs from $61 (Up to 38% off)

-
Amazon
38% off From $61

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN Racing Style Rocker (RSP-800) in a variety of colors for $139.20 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate and marks the best price we’ve tracked in more than a year. If your gaming setup is in need of a new chair, this standout offering could be the one for you. It boasts sleek styling that’s bound to fit in nicely with most gaming setups. This unit aims to deliver next-level comfort with segmented padding, extra head and neck cushioning, in addition to pivoting armrests. A combination of stain-resistant bonded leather and PVC materials are used throughout to deliver an extended lifespan. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted chairs priced from $61.

More chairs on sale:

Keep the ball rolling when you take up to $138 off this 52-inch adjustable-height gaming desk. You can also cash in on AOC’s UltraWide 34-inch curved monitor at $200. And when it comes to news, you may want to check out ROCCAT’s new Torch USB-C Microphone in addition to Belkin’s latest 7-in-1 USB-C hub.

RESPAWN Racing Style Rocker features:

  • The RESPAWN gaming rocker is the perfect solution for the console gamer, letting you get lower and closer to the action This gaming chair was designed with the console gamer in mind to help support you through casual to extreme gaming sessions
  • The rocker features a high back with segmented padding and extra head and neck cushioning and robust built in lumbar support for long hours in front of the TV The padded, pivoting armrests flip up, out of the way, when needed
  • Stain resistant bonded leather and PVC materials cover the gaming rocker for long wearing, extended use The gaming chair features tilt tension adjustment so that you can adjust how easily the chair rocks back to its full 118 degree recline

