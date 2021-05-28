Reduce the footprint of two monitors with Wali’s sleek desk mount: $25.50 (Save 20%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $25.49 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last two years. This streamlined monitor stand from Wali brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 22-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. If your desk has a grommet, you can opt to ditch the stand and use the included clamp for an even simpler look. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Once your monitors have been uplifted, you may have accidentally left some smudges on the glass. Thankfully that’s something that can be quickly resolved with Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite the low price tag, you’ll garner 20 pre-moistened wipes that will keep your monitors looking great throughout the foreseeable future.

Why stop there? There are plenty of other deals that’ll pair nicely with today’s purchase. A couple of examples include three square floating shelves at $13 Prime shipped, RESPAWN’s Racing Style Rocker at $139, in addition to LG’s 240Hz UltraGear Gaming Monitor at $297. And if you’d like to catch up on new releases, we’ve recently covered ROCCAT’s Torch USB-C Microphone, Samsung’s 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor, and much more.

Wali Dual Monitor Desk Mount features:

Compatibility: Fit most LCD, LED flat screen TVs and monitors up to 27 inches, and support weight up to 22 lbs. per arm. Compatible with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm. The plates are detachable and height adjustable. The free-standing V-Base can stably fit any desk.

Double Benefits: Double efficiency and productivity to make working or relaxing that much more comfortable. Increasing more usable desktop space can help provide your displays with a new range of adaptive position. Arms extend and retract, tilt to change reading angles, and rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

Sturdy Construction: The high-grade material ensures a strong and stable connection with your monitor screen. The elegant engineering keeps your work space looking modern and sleek.

