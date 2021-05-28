Cuisinart’s highly-rated 12-Cup Coffeemaker is down at $50 today (Refurb, Reg. $100 new)

Today only, Woot is offering the Cuisinart DCC-1200 Brew Central 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker for $49.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Regularly fetching $100 new, like it does at Walmart right now, today’s offer is up to 50% off, more than 35% below Amazon’s current listing, and the best we can find. This highly-rated coffee maker includes 12-Cup carafe with ergonomic handle for droplets pouring as well as an adjustable heater plate (low, medium, and high) to keep your brew at the ideal temperature. From there you’ll find a nice brew pause option for sneaking a cup in before it’s done, water filtration, a permanent gold tone filter, and an included measuring scoop. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,500 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If you’re just looking for a basic drop brewer you can pull out from time-to-time or just something even more affordable, score this highly-rated Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Mini Brew Switch Coffee Maker for $17 Prime shipped. But if that won’t cut it, the sleek Chefman InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker is worth a look at $40. This one can brew ground beans, loose leaf teas, and K-Cups with a solid 4+ star rating from over 7,700 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Cuisinart’s high-end 8-cup pour-over coffee brewer at $50 off alongside everything else in our home goods guide. There, you’ll find a host of furniture upgrades, ongoing Chemical Guys offers for cleaning the car, and solid 50% price drops on a range of ceramic planter pots, just to name a few. And be sure to browse through Amazon’s organization section to finish up your spring cleaning ahead of summer.

More on the Cuisinart Brew Central Coffee Maker:

Wake up each and every morning to a fragrant, freshly brewed pot of coffee when you use the Cuisinart Brew Central Coffee Maker. Strikingly retro in black and chrome, this 12-cup coffeemaker includes Cuisinart’s best brewing technology and premium features for ease and flexibility. This coffee maker boasts wake-up feature so you don’t have to spend one waking moment caffeine-less, A glass carafe, heat adjustable warming plate and pause function are just some of the additional benefits of this coffeemaker.

