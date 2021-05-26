FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers solid 50% price drops on a range of ceramic planter pots from $9.50

-
AmazonHome GoodsPOTEY
50% off $9.50+

Urban Jungle Studio (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering 50% off a wide range of planter pots with deals starting from $9.50. Just head over to this landing page, clip the 50% coupon up top (if it isn’t already) and then all of the options you see below will drop 50% at checkout. One standout is the 5.9-inch POTEY Ceramic Flower Pot that drops to $13.99 at checkout with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 or more, this is solid 50% price drop and perfect time to score some new planters for your summer setup. This is a ceramic high-temperature fired stoneware planter that “can tolerate extreme temperatures” with a nice drainage hole to promote growth and a 4+ star rating from over 1,900 Amazon customers. Head below for even more. 

Browse thorough the rest of the sale right here for loads more options to suit your tastes including hanging models, plenty of unique designs, and even some 4-packs to deck out the entire patio setup. The prices start from $9.50 Prime shipped after the coupon is clipped and you’re looking at 4+ star ratings across the board. 

Just make sure you dive into our coverage of the Target x Hilton Carter collection with pricing from $8 including live and faux options, preserved moss, and much more. Then head over to our Green deals hub for some energy-efficient home upgrades and the Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale with up to $500 in savings on yard tools, ride-on mowers, and more. 

More on the POTEY Ceramic Plant Pot:

  • [MODERN DESIGN] Bringt white is perfect for resisting scratches, dirt, and fingerprint. Your plants will never be unnoticed with this eye-catching pots. 5.9-inch garden pots are perfect for your snake plant, aloe, oxalis triangularis purpurea, bromeliad, make an indoor garden. Your plants will never be unnoticed with this eye-catching pots.
  • [PREMIUM MATERIAL] This ceramic pots can tolerate extreme temperatures because they are high-temperature fired stoneware. The special design will make your balcony and living room more concise, bright, and full of artistic sense. Great for decorate windowsill, tabletop, shelf, bedroom, kitchen, garden, and outdoor patio. From outdoor options for your patio to indoor for your windowsill.

