Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones with 24-hour battery life from $119 (Reg. $179)

The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the latest-generation Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $129 shipped. Regularly $179 from Google and B&H, today’s offer is $50 in savings and matching our previous direct discount offer. It is also the best price we can find right now outside of the Verizon bundle offer you’ll find right here. Alongside built-in voice control via Google’s Assistant, these truly wireless earbuds feature up to 5-hours of battery life that expands to 24-hours with the included charging case. Beamforming mics for “clear calls” and 12mm dynamic drivers are joined by “adaptive sound technology” that “automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments.” An ideal companion for causal listening and the gym, they also sport a 3-point anchor system to keep things snug and in place. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 810 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

(Update 5/28 11:20 a.m.): Antonline (98.9% positive feedback from 298,000+) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Google Pixel Buds in Clearly White for $119 shipped. Regularly $179, this is slightly below the black model above, and the current B&H sale price for the lowest we can find.

Not interested in Google’s take on wireless earbuds? Save a fortune and go with Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds instead. They sell for $50 or less when you clip the on-page coupon and carry solid ratings from over 680 Amazon customers. Your with-charging case battery life expands to 35-hours here alongside a nice IPX7 waterproof rating for a particularly affordable and capable alternative to Google’s wireless drivers.

While we are talking Google, be sure to check out today’s offer on its Pixel 3 XL at $215 Prime shipped (our Google Pixel 4 deals are still live as well) as well as this deal on its Google Nest Learning Thermostat to save on energy costs as your air conditioning goes into overdrive for the next few months. Then head over to our Google deal hub for even more notable price drops.

Enjoy rich and clear audio no matter where you go with the Pixel Buds Gen 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Google. Using adaptive sound technology, the Pixel Buds automatically adjust the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. When in noisy environments, beamforming microphones and voice-detecting accelerometers focus in on your voice for clear calls and voice commands.

