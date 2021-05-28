LEGO’s 7,500-piece UCS Millennium Falcon sees rare discount to lowest price in years, more

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $749.99 shipped when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Not only is it still one of the first price cuts of all time, this is also the only sale we’ve seen since the Black Friday season in 2019.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Zavvi is offering yet another rare discount on a hard to find LEGO set, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. Normally fetching $400, you can currently drop this set down to $379.99 after code CASTLE has been applied at checkout. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen of any kind, this is a new all-time low. Assembled out of 6,020 pieces, this massive recreation of the school of wizardry and witchcraft complete with all of the details you’d expect from the series. Alongside four minifigures of the Hogwarts founders, there’s also a collection of microfigures to populate the school grounds. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

And since we’re talking about discounts on some of the largest creations ever officially assembled, be sure to go check out the new 11,000-piece World Map mosaic. Beating out both the UCS Millennium Falcon and Hogwarts Castle, this one stacks up to the largest LEGO kit to date. As the latest addition to the Art theme, this is one of the more unique creations we’ve seen as of late and a monumental one at that.

For more ways to save, we’re also tracking a series of notable offers on the latest creations. Stacking up to Amazon’s largest LEGO sale of the year so far, you’ll be able to save 20% on a variety of 2021 kits ranging from the newest Star Wars starfighters to Technic vehicles and more from $12.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

