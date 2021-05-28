New Nintendo Switch Pro quickly appears on Amazon ahead of supposed September release

Rumors of the fabled new Nintendo Switch Pro console have been making the rounds for years now, and the latest suggests the unannounced flagship Nintendo console could hit as early as September. That, in combination with previous rumors surrounding an OLED Samsung display and 4K NVIDIA GPU, alongside a recent listing for the console on the Mexican Amazon, suggests we might actually be getting the Nintendo Switch Pro this year. Not to mention, a September/October 2021 release would fall in line perfectly with Nintendo’s typical console launch schedule. Head below for more details.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the new Nintendo Switch Pro or the next Nintendo Switch (whatever it might be called) is now targeting a September or October 2021 release, just in time for the holiday season. It also sounds as though the potentially upgraded Nintendo Switch might very well get announced ahead of the now entirely digital E3 conference set to kick off next month on June 12 (June 7 for the press).

While it still might be a bit of an issue if the Switch Pro does hit this year, Bloomberg’s latest report on the matter also suggests that Nintendo won’t have as many issues as Sony and Microsoft with supply chains and fulfilling orders:

Production lines are better prepared for the potential component shake-up and the parts Nintendo is using are subject to less competition than those in its rivals’ more powerful consoles.

Early June Switch Pro announcement?

A 720p OLED display made by Samsung and 4K output to the big screen via Nvidia Tegra graphics with DLSS seem to be what is on the way, not to mention rumors of a higher $350 to $400 price tag. But as reliable as Bloomberg can certainly be with these kinds of things, are any of these rumors actually true? Well, it’s hard to say at this point, but there are a couple other pieces of evidence that could support these claims:

Firstly, one thing to keep in mind here is the timing. As illustrated by Twitter user Daniel Vuckovic, it was about 1,567 days between the announcement of Wii U and the March 3, 2017, reveal of Nintendo Switch. Add another 1,567 days to that date, and you land at around June 3, 2021 — or right before this year’s E3, just like the rumors suggest. Now those are full-on console generations, whereas the next Switch is seemingly just a pro upgrade, but that might very well mean there’s more than just a Switch Pro in the works as well.

New Nintendo Switch Pro listings already appearing on Amazon

Next up, Twitter user Nintendeal spotted a now-removed listing on the Mexican Amazon storefront for a device known as the “New Nintendo Switch Pro” today. While these kinds of listings can certainly pop up here and there, only to never reappear again, the timing lines up a little bit too perfectly. Someone may have just pushed the button too early to let the listing go live, or maybe it is just an odd mistake, but evidence is certainly starting to stack up now.

9to5Toys’ Take:

If you haven’t put it all together yet, all of this means we could be seeing the new Nintendo Switch Pro announced as early as next week! It wouldn’t be very Nintendo-like to actually announce anything at all as part of the actual E3 conference, but rather its own event in and around the yearly gaming convention, and June 3 or sometime before June 7 would line up perfectly. It’s only a matter of time now, and Nintendo will likely want more than a couple Pokemon remakes and the new blue Switch Lite to headline its holiday offerings this year.

