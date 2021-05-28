FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

X Rocker’s Falcon Gaming Chair has integrated speakers, a subwoofer, more: $115 (Save $70)

AmazonBest PC Gaming Deals
Save $70 $115

Amazon is offering the X Rocker Falcon Pedestal Gaming Chair for $114.86 shipped. That’s $70 off what it’s been averaging over the last few months, even more prior to that, and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming chair is ready to take your space to the next level. It literally puts you on a pedestal base that can swivel a full 360 degrees. Headrest-mounted speakers are paired with a backrest subwoofer to ratchet up immersion in all of your favorite games. When it comes to connectivity, owners will have an integrated 2.1 wireless audio system at their disposal alongside 3.5mm AUX, RCA, and other ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you game on an Xbox or PC, already have a chair you like, and are willing to wait, Microsoft’s official Wireless Headset is up for grabs at $99. It hasn’t been out for long and already has garnered more than 500 reviews with an average 4.7/5 star rating. With support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X, this headset is ready to upgrade the audio of most setups. Check out our coverage to learn more.

If you aren’t sold on the primary deal, check out these gaming and office chairs from $61. And if you need a desk, we’ve got you covered with L-shaped, glass, foldable, and others as low as $30. Once that’s out of the way, you’re ready to elevate two monitors with Wali’s dual display desk mount at $25.50. Finally, don’t forget that you can upgrade your setup with ROCCAT’s new Torch USB-C Microphone.

X Rocker Falcon Pedestal Gaming Chair features:

  • Integrated 2.1 Wireless Audio System with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer provide high quality audio for added immersion in video games
  • Simply connect to your gaming system or wireless enabled device to set up
  • Sturdy pedestal swivel base provides maximum support and mobility during your longest gaming sessions

Bring HomeKit to the front door with Kwikset’s Premis...
Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video support and 1080p...
This aluminum MacBook stand is fully-adjustable and com...
Microsoft’s all-new Modern Webcam sees first disc...
Memorial Day desk sale from $30: L-shaped, glass, folda...
Take 20% off Amazon’s best-selling lap desk with ...
Illuminate a 492-foot path with these tactical flashlig...
Go pro with Blendtec’s Total Classic Blender + 8-...
