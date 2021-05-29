elago Memorial Day deals from $5: MagSafe stand, Pixel Buds case, AirPods ear hooks, more

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback from 171,000+) via Amazon is offering its MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $18.90 Prime shipped when the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. After pairing the coupon with recent price drops, today’s deal delivers over 24% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you already own Apple’s MagSafe charger, but have been wanting to find a nice dock to pair it with, this could be the one. It’s comprised of premium silicone that surrounds a spherical stand that’s made to perfectly hold Apple’s magnetic charging puck. Once set up, it’ll be ready to work with all iPhone 12 models and will make for a nice nightstand upgrade. Learn more when visiting our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more elago discounts priced from $5.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also want to scope out today’s Anker Gold Box. Pricing kicks off from $10 and you’ll find a 13-in-1 Thunderbolt Dock, 30W USB-C Adapter, and much more. Other notable discounts include this 11-inch iPad Pro case for just $4.50 Prime shipped, an aluminum MacBook stand at $23.50, and a whole host of Memorial Day desk discounts from $30.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the MS2 Stand – the PERFECT DESKTOP STAND for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with MagSafe charger. Compatible with iPhone 12 models.

Holds your MagSafe compatible phone and charges it. The CIRCULAR DESIGN of the MS2 is AESTHETICALLY PLEASING and FITS PERFECTLY WITH ANY INTERIOR DESIGN MOTIF.

Premium silicone was used to create this awesome product so that it can help protect your phone and the surface it sits on. Silicone PREVENTS SCRATCHES on the surface it rests on and KEEPS IT SECURELY THERE with amazing grip.

