Bring-on the BBQ! NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer falls to $19.50 (Save 21%)

Amazon if offering the NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer for $19.66 with free shipping for Prime customers or on orders over $25. Lately going for around $25, you can shave a clean 21% off to mark a new Amazon low. Compatible with all iOS and Android smartphones, this intuitive device can monitor, record, and alert you when your home-grilled meats and other delicious ventures are cooked to perfection. Just pop in the thermometer with the 32-inch heatproof cable, choose between rare, medium, and well-done, and you can enjoy the rest of your cookout without fussing over burnt or charred entrees. With over 370 home cooks having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 60% of customers. See below for more.

While you certainly won’t find another Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer for less than our lead deal, (or at least I couldn’t,) we can bring it back to the lo-fi to ensure you’re getting the best deal around. This highly-rated ThermoPro digital meat thermometer is only $11.30 when you clip the on-page coupon. It comes with a quick three second read time, can withstand temperatures up to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and is IPX6 waterproof for easy cleanup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,100 customers.

Amazon is kicking off Memorial Day with even more ways to upgrade your smart home potential, with Echo clocks and smart speakers starting at just $25. We’re also tracking great savings on Arlo’s Wire-Free 1080p Video Doorbell starting at $130, the Eve HomeKit Security Cam for $135, and the upgraded Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer at a new Amazon low. Of course, you can always check out our smart home guide to keep up to date on all the latest Memorial Day savings.

NutriChef Smart Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer features:

A perfectly cooked dish requires a right temperature. Whether cooking for family, friends, or simply trying something new, getting the exact temperature will surely get the best results. With ‘EasyBBQ’ mobile app, it’ll keep you updated while enjoying the rest of the time with your family, watch TV, do other chores or work without physically checking on your food.

