Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer + magnetic dock: $76.50 (Amazon low, Reg. $129)

-
Yummly
Reg. $129 $76.50

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer in black for $76.49 shipped. Price appears at checkout. Or you’ll find the white model on sale for $79 shipped via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly $129, today’s deal is more than 40% off the going rate, slightly below our previous mention (on the black model) and the best we can find. There are certainly more affordable options out there, but not very many that are quite as elegant. Its sleek design combines with a magnetic charging dock and full-on smartphone connectivity to take your grilling to new heights and ensure the perfect cook on the steaks at this year’s cookouts. Bluetooth-enabled, it allows for remote cook monitoring from 150-feet away, runs for up to 25-hours per charge, and features a leave-in stainless steel probe for continuous monitoring. The Yummly app supports both iOS and Android devices as well as a host of timers and recipes. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below. 

Now if the premium features and design on the lead deal are overkill for you, just score a ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $13 instead. There’s no magnetic charging dock or a leave-in design here, but it’s drastically more affordable and will certainly help to get the perfect cook. Rated 4+ stars from over 83,000 Amazon customers. 

Be sure to check out this $100 price drop on Kamado Joe’s Jr. Charcoal Grill as well as Char-Broil’s 5-burner gas grill, then head over to our home goods guide for more. We have a solid Gold Box deal on Sun Joe’s Electric Pressure Washer, loads of Chemical Guys car cleaning price drops, and DEWALT 20V combo tool kits at up to 35% off. Just be sure to check out our feature on Amazon’s organization section to complete your spring cleaning before summer fully kicks in. 

More on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer:

  • Completely wireless: The Yummly Smart Thermometer monitors temperature throughout cooking — no strings (or wires) attached.
  • Bluetooth connected: Control your cooking from up to 150 feet away with the free Yummly app on your smartphone or tablet.
  • Built-in timers and alerts: Go ahead and multitask. We’ll tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat, and how long to let it rest.
  • Leave-in thermometer: Stainless steel probe continually monitors your food to help you grill, roast, and pan-fry with ease.

Amazon

Smart Home

Yummly

