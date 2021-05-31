Today only, Home Depot takes up to $150 off RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, + DEWALT tool kits

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to $150 off a selection of RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and DEWALT power tools to upgrade your DIY abilities. Our favorite deal here is DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX 2-piece Drill Tool Kit with bundled 142-piece Mechanics Set for $249 shipped. For comparison, the combo of everything here normally goes for $328, though the drills alone fetch $218 apiece generally.

Whether you’ve already bought into DEWALT’s 20V MAX lineup of tools or not, this is a great addition to your DIY kit. It includes both the ATOMIC drill/driver as well as impact driver, which both come bundled with a 1.3Ah battery and charger to get you going. Also included is a contractor’s bag to keep everything nice and organized, as well as a 142-piece mechanics set to assist in vehicle repairs, metalworking, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. This is far from the only tool set on sale right now, so head below for a few more of our favorites but also swing by Home Depot to view everything on sale.

Update 5/31 @ 9:58 AM: CPO Outlets via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Milwaukee M12 FUEL Impact Driver + HACKZALL Combo Kit for $178 shipped. Down from a $299 list price and $199 sale at Home Depot, today’s deal is the best available. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

This is far from the only Home Depot sale that we’re tracking right now. Earlier today, we spotted a slew of electric mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and more from Greenworks at up to $150 off. There’s plenty to choose from there, and now’s a great time to kick oil and gas to the curb for a more economical outdoor tool experience.

More on DEWALT’s ATOMIC 20V MAX Combo Kit:

This 20-Volt MAX Brushless Compact 2-Tool Combo Kit includes 1 cordless Drill/Driver, 1 cordless Impact Driver, two 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Batteries, 1 charger, and a carrying bag. At only 5.1 in. front to back, the cordless Impact Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 1700 in./lbs. of torque and 3 LED lights to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. The cordless Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 unit watts outs (UWO) and LED foot light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. Both tools feature an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with removable belt hooks. Tools are backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence.

