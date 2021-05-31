Memorial Day 4K TV deals: LG 55-inch OLED all-time low, Android, 2021 models, more from $200

We are now tracking a number of notable Memorial Day 4K TV deals starting from just over $200. The official Beach Camera Amazon storefront is offering the 2021 model LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $1,671.20 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This one currently fetches $1,800 at Best Buy and closer to $1,797 at Amazon with today’s being the lowest we can find and up to $129 in savings. Featuring over over 8 million pixels, you’re looking at a 55-inch UHD OLED panel with the a9 Gen4 AI Processor for 4K upscaling alongside both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium for smooth action and gaming. Google and Amazon’s virtual assistants are built-in for easy voice commands, you’ll receive direct access to thousands of apps/streaming services, and be bale to make full use of Apple’s AIrPlay 2. Connectivity includes four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 2-year extended protection plan. More Memorial Day 4K TV deals below.

Memorial Day 4K TV deals:

Then swing by our home theater guide for even more including today’s Anker Memorial Day projector sale from $230, this 90-inch TV mount, our latest roundup of sound bars from $52, and this ongoing deal on the Monoprice 5.1.2-Ch. Home Theater System with sub, just to name a few. Be sure to check out the new 4K Fire TV lineup from Toshiba as well.

More on the LG 55-inch 4K UHD Smart OLED TV:

LG AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes 2 Year Extended Protection Plan in ADDITION to the Included FULL Manufacturer WARRANTY

A self-luminous display technology that makes all the difference to your viewing experience. Unlike LED TVs that are restricted by backlight technology, LG OLED TVs are capable of extreme realism and thin designs. When it comes to picture quality, OLED beats LED hands down. That’s because OLED has millions of self-lit pixels capable of producing perfect black and accurate color. The result is a viewing experience like no other

a9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K with AI Picture Pro/Sound Pro | G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync, VRR, ALLM | webOS + ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote | Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!