Load up on Pure protein bars via Amazon at up to 40% off with 12-packs from $7.50 + more

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for $7.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing, just remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $12 or so, today’s deal is roughly 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also puts these popular protein bars among the lowest priced options out there. They pack 20-grams of protein per bar alongside just 2-grams of sugar and a gluten-free recipe. Ideal pre- and post-workout fuel, they are also a beneficial and delicious snack choice throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers, just make sure you head below for loads more flavors and Pure Protein deals.

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 2g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Peanut Butter bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

