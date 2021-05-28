Fitbit Versa 3 drops to $200 alongside Charge 4/SE from $100 (Save up to 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for $199.95 shipped in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen to date, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the third-best price overall. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more from $100.

Also on sale, Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $99.95. Down from $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer matching the all-time low set just twice before. Fitbit’s Charge 4 SE is also on sale for $119.95, down from its $170 going rate.

Standout features on the Fitbit Charge 4 include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 7-day battery life, and GPS alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Its swim-proof design packs a 1-inch OLED display that lets you keep tabs on fitness data on top of notifications from your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 50,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

But if you’re looking for a better exercise companion to go alongside your iPhone, this morning’s Apple Watch Series 6 deals are certainly worth a look. With $70 off a selection of styles ranging from entry-level offerings to higher-end GPS + Cellular models, there are quite a few options for strapping Apple’s latest wearable to your wrist.

Fitbit Versa 3 features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 3—the smartwatch with everything you need to just go. Track your pace & distance—and leave your phone at home—with built-in GPS. You can also get call, text and app notifications, use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in, control Spotify, Deezer and Pandora and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth® calls hands-free when your phone is nearby.

