meross Smart Wi-Fi White/Color LED Bulbs from $12.50 at Amazon: 2- or 4-pack up to 30% off

Milesi Home (96%positive feedback in the last 12-moths) via Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of meross Smart Wi-Fi LED White/RGB Bulbs for $26.39 shipped after you clip the 20% on-page coupon. Regularly $33, this is a solid 20% price drop, the second lowest price we have tracked this year, and the best we can find. Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings, you can control these no-hub-required lights with your voice or smartphone. They produce a dimmable warm/cool white (2700K to 6500K) or full-on multi-color RBG lighting to set the mood. Schedule them to turn on when you get home, sunset/sunrise mode included, and save money all year round on your energy bills. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the 4-pack above is overkill for you, Amazon also has the 2-pack of these meross bulbs on sale for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 15% on-page coupon. The 2-pack has gone for closer to $17 or $18 for most of this year and has dropped down to $15 over the last few months. Today’s offer is up to 30% off and the lowest we can find. Specs and ratings are essentially the same here, just in a smaller 2-pack.

Go check out the deals we spotted this morning on Govee’s Bluetooth 66-foot RGB LED Light Strip and 500-lumen LED Floor Lamp starting from $22 Prime shipped. Then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more including 4-packs of Kasa Mini Smart Alexa/Google Plugs, this offer on Kwikset’s Premise Smart Lock, and the HomeKit-ready Eve Cam, as well as Amazon’s Echo Memorial Day sale. Just make sure you visit our roundup featuring all of today’s best holiday offers across very product category from smart home gear and Google products to Apple Watch and loads of fashion promos.

More on the meross Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulbs:

Remote Control: Control the smart light bulb anytime anywhere via meross app, no distance limitation. Need you to download meross app, you can create a group for all of your meross smart bulb and control them all with just one command. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub required.

Voice Control: Smart light bulbs that work with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, Google Home Assistant. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly.

