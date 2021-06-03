Marvel fans should already know they have a collection of LEGO creations to look forward to later this year inspired by the Infinity Saga, but now we’re getting a first look at yet another new kit from an upcoming Disney+ series. Marking the very first set from any of the TV shows in the MCU, the LEGO Group is kicking things off with a build straight out of What If…? that slaps a Sakaarian coat of paint on Iron Man. Head below for all of the details.

Marvel’s What If…? gets first LEGO set with new Sakaarian Iron Man

The latest superhero kit from the LEGO Group draws inspiration from Marvel’s upcoming What If…? show on Disney+, which is an anthology series that explores different outcomes from the MCU. Trailers for the release have shown alternate realities like T’Challa joining the Ravagers instead of Peter Quill and even zombie versions of the Avengers. But for the first LEGO set, we’re getting something entirely new.

Courtesy of Amazon France, we’re now getting a first look at the new Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man kit, which stacks up to 369 pieces. The build explores the premise of what if Tony Stark was trapped on Sakaar instead of Thor or the Hulk, which leads him to build an Iron Man suit out of junk.

The build itself is pretty similar to past brick-built Iron Man mecha, but with a refreshed color scheme to fit with the unique theming. That’s alongside the added play feature of being able to turn into a car, which may or may not actually be inspired by What If…? and just something the LEGO Group threw in.

Alongside the main creation are three all-new or rare minifigures to make this an even more appealing kit. On top of Tony Stark himself, which you’d expect, there’s also a Sakaarian warrior version of Valkyrie, which marks one of the first times we’ve seen the character in brick-built form. And to complete the set, the narrator of What If…?, Uata The Watcher is also included.

Expect a release later this year

As of now, there’s no telling when we’ll officially see the new LEGO Tony Stark’s Sakaarian Iron Man set debut. It’s likely that the latest addition to the LEGO Marvel lineup will arrive right around the Disney+ premiere of What If…?, which is currently set for August. Given how that’s already a pretty sizable collection of new kits slated to arrive on the first of the month there, that timing seems perfect for yet another creation to arrive.

Pricing has yet to be confirmed as of now. Given the part count and included minifigures, I’d say that expecting a $40 price tag isn’t too far-fetched.

9to5Toys‘ take:

After the rumors of a Marvel collectible minifigure series debuting later in the year, I thought that it was going to be pretty unlikely that we’d see a LEGO What If…? set given just how many of the more iconic characters would be appearing elsewhere. But now that the upcoming LEGO Sakaarian Iron Man has been revealed, I can’t wait to see if any other builds inspired by the series pop up as we head into the summer.

I’m a massive fan of all things Iron Man, and so this creation is right up my alley. The refreshed design is certainly appreciated and the included minifigures are going to be a pretty big selling point for many, too. Hopefully this is just the start of eye-catching new LEGO What If…? sets, but even if it’s not, this is a pretty solid one-off model in its own right.

