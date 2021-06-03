FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Target Deal Days will require no membership, going toe-to-toe with Amazon Prime Day

Yesterday, Amazon announced its annual Prime Day sale, with Walmart following suit earlier today. Well, Target is getting in on the festivities as well with its Deal Days, featuring three days of “spellbinding savings — no membership fee required.” That’s right, Target’s “biggest digital sale of the summer,” which is set to take on Amazon Prime Day, is coming June 20-22. So, what all can we expect from Target Deal Days? Let’s take a closer look.

No membership fee required, though RedCard members save even more

We’ve gone over the benefits to Target’s RedCard program in the past, so we won’t take a lot of time to explain it all here. Essentially, it’s a debit or credit card that allows you to enjoy 5% off at checkout with anything you buy at target. Most of the time, this discount stacks with other sales, helping you to save even more. Signing up for RedCard is completely free, though if you opt for the credit version, they’ll need to do a credit check before issuing.

RedCard also offers free shipping on most items at the store, an additional 5% off clearance, and an additional 30 days to return or exchange items. If you want the best way to shop Target Deal Days, it’s with RedCard for sure.

‘Hundreds of thousands of discounts’ will be available during Target Deal Days

While we don’t have exact information as to what will be on sale during Target Deal Days, we do know that “hundreds of thousands of discounts” as well as special, limited-time deals across “every” shopping category will be available. This includes electronics, home goods, essentials, toys, beauty, and even food/beverage discounts. From what we can see, nearly the entire store will be on sale.

You won’t have to wait for delivery on many orders

Depending on what you buy, and what your local store’s stock looks like, it’s very possible that you can pick up an order in-person in as little as a few hours. This can be better than Amazon’s same-day delivery service, as there’s no order minimum here. However, Target also owns Shipt, which means you could instead opt for store-to-porch delivery if you’re a member and meet the order minimum.

Prepare for Target Deal Days early with 5% off gift cards starting June 16

Target wants to help you prepare for its annual sale by offering 5% off digital gift cards from June 16-19. This means that you can save even more during Deal Days, since you could be paying with a discounted gift card on top of the sale prices that will be available. It’s unclear whether RedCard discounts will stack for this, though if it can, you’ll save upward of 10% on the gift cards before you even make a purchase during Target Deal Days.

9to5Toys’ Take

Target is really aiming to take on Amazon Prime Day, and is pushing the fact that there’s no membership required to take advantage of its sale. Another bonus is that even if you decide to pick up a RedCard, there’s zero additional cost there, either. If you enjoy picking up your purchases from a local store, instead of having them mailed, then Target’s Deal Days are worth looking into. We’ll have more information as it becomes available, so be sure to keep it locked here for additional info.

