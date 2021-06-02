Elevate the look of your office with Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp: $30.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp for $30.26 shipped. That’s up to 24% off its regular price of $40, but lately it has been hovering around $36-$37. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it may prove difficult to pass this one up. It boasts a standout mid-century modern appearance that is bound to upgrade the look of your space. The unit measures 9.25 x 8.5 x 15 inches and is complemented by a clear glass shade that invites you to use a decorative bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this Edison light bulb at $2. It boasts a 2200K color temperature, 60-watts of power, and the list goes on. This bulb is rated to last 5,000 hours, ensuring it is ready to illuminate your space for years to come. It’s just under 6 inches tall and has a 2.5-inch diameter.

Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp features:

Seamlessly blending form and function, the Mason Desk Lamp adds a stylish element to any desk, side table or nightstand while providing the perfect amount of light for any task or ambiance

The clear glass orb shade showcases the bulb of your choice so you can easily change the feel of your lamp – try an A15 vintage Edison bulb to keep that mid-century modern feel or use an A15 designer bulb to create a uniquely personal look

1x E26/Medium Base A15 Shape 50W Bulb (sold separately)

