Elevate the look of your office with Globe Electric’s Mason Desk Lamp: $30.50 (All-time low)

Home Goods
24% off $30.50

Amazon is offering the Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp for $30.26 shipped. That’s up to 24% off its regular price of $40, but lately it has been hovering around $36-$37. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a new desk or night stand lamp, it may prove difficult to pass this one up. It boasts a standout mid-century modern appearance that is bound to upgrade the look of your space. The unit measures 9.25 x 8.5 x 15 inches and is complemented by a clear glass shade that invites you to use a decorative bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings will easily cover this Edison light bulb at $2. It boasts a 2200K color temperature, 60-watts of power, and the list goes on. This bulb is rated to last 5,000 hours, ensuring it is ready to illuminate your space for years to come. It’s just under 6 inches tall and has a 2.5-inch diameter.

Keep the ball rolling when grabbing two Amazon Basics Floating 24-inch Cube Shelves at $15.50 or Dyson’s Pure Cool Connected Tower Fan at $370. And just in case you missed it, this hardwood bench is down to $93.50 shipped. Finally, if you want to further upgrade the look of your desk, why not show off your favorite pair of headphones with this transparent acrylic stand at $10?

Globe Electric Mason Desk Lamp features:

  • Seamlessly blending form and function, the Mason Desk Lamp adds a stylish element to any desk, side table or nightstand while providing the perfect amount of light for any task or ambiance
  • The clear glass orb shade showcases the bulb of your choice so you can easily change the feel of your lamp – try an A15 vintage Edison bulb to keep that mid-century modern feel or use an A15 designer bulb to create a uniquely personal look
  • 1x E26/Medium Base A15 Shape 50W Bulb (sold separately)

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

