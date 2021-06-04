This stainless steel food scale is yours for $7 Prime shipped (Save 32%, All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Emoly Stainless Steel Food Scale for $7.22 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 32% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Perfect at-home meal preparation awaits with this stainless steel food scale. With it you’ll not only be able to quickly identify the weight of food, but also the number of blueberries and other goodies in no time at all. Measurements can be displayed in grams, ounces, and many other unit types. Two transparent trays are also included, allowing you to weigh items without getting your new scale dirty. Rated 4/5 stars.

A look at Amazon’s list of best-selling food scales will quickly convey just how good of a deal you’re getting. Nearly every option on that list fetches around $10, and the #2 spot is Amazon’s self-made unit at $11 Prime shipped. Going this route would wipe away all of today’s savings, but you would get something made by a more well-known brand with an average 4.6/5 star rating from 36,000 reviewers.

The kitchen-friendly deals are far from over. Recent highlights include Panasonic’s HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer at up to $100 off, this BLACK+DECKER rice cooker/food steamer at $18, and even a Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor Trash Can at $35 (Reg. $48). You can also bring the grill indoors with Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric unit at $25.

Emoly Stainless Steel Food Scale features:

Perfect design – ABS plastic frame and stainless steel plate make the scale durable and light. Led display with blue backlight makes it Available at night.

Multi-function – the counting feature gives you an accurate count especially for food. Precision tare button

