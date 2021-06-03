This stainless steel Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor Trash Can is down to $35 (Reg. $48)

Walmart is now offering the stainless steel Mainstays 50-liter Motion Sensor Trash Can for $35 shipped. Regularly up to $48, this is slightly over 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also well under the price of the comparable but much smaller 38-liter simplehuman variant. Designed to fit a standard 13-gallon bag, this model features a sleek stainless steel finish, a removable liner ring that keeps the bag hidden from site, and runs on two (not included) D-cell batteries. It is also a motion sensing can that makes use of infrared technology to automatically ready itself when you are as well as automatic closing and a manual mode for when you need it to stay open. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Walmart. More details below.

When it comes to motion-sensing trash cans, today’s lead is easily among the most affordable. The only really comparable model we can find for less is the NINESTARS option for $34 and is quite a bit smaller than today’s Mainstays option. So unless you need something more compact, our lead deal is one of your best options right now.

Check out today’s AeroGarden 3-plant Sprout deal at rock-bottom pricing as well as this morning’s Miracle-Gro Gold Box deals from $7.50. Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals including Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric grill, this morning’s deal on Chefman’s family-sized 8-quart TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, and all of these early Prime Day household essential deals. But you’ll also find notable deals in the Miracle-Gro Gold Box, this cordless Dyson vacuum, and up to $500 in savings at Home Depot on garage and tool storage.

More on the Mainstays Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can:

The Mainstays Stainless Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can is perfect for large families or busy environments. For improved cleanliness and hygiene, this trash can operates with infrared motion sensor technology to allow you to simply wave your hand above the sensor at the front of the lid to open it automatically. The lid will remain open as long as there is an object in front of the sensor and close gently five seconds after the object is removed.

