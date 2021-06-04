FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer now up to $100 off for today only

-
AmazonHome Goodspanasonic
Reg. $480+ $430

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven with Air Fryer for $429.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy. Regularly as much as $530 at Best Buy and Amazon, it more regularly fetches closer to $480 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for an even more all-in-one solution than those multi-cooker air fryer combos, this might very well be it. This option offers up a microwave that can air fry, bake, broil, and more with a 1.2 cubic foot capacity and temperatures reaching up to 425-degrees. It works as both a countertop cooker or a built-in microwave with additional settings for things like defrosting and reheating. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. 

If you don’t need the microwave features here, save a fortune and go with a Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $130 shipped. It can roast, bake, and dehydrate for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal with a 4+ star rating from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Or just go with this smaller Mueller AeroHeat Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $60 shipped and call it a day. 

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more kitchenware offers and the now live early Prime Day household essential deals. We have price drops available on Elite Gourmet’s 14-inch electric grill, this BLACK+DECKER rice cooker, and ongoing deal on NutriChef’s Bluetooth Smart Meat Thermometer, and much more right here

More on the Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven:

  • The Ultimate All-In-One Multi Oven: It’s a countertop microwave, broiler, airfryer, and convection oven all in one! Use each function alone or combined for delicious meals every time
  • Healthy Air Fryer Mode: Quickly circulates hot air around food, producing crispy, brown results, no pre-heat required. Make french fries, nuggets, and more healthier and delicious
  • Use as a Main or Second Oven: Use Convection Bake function up to 425°F, with or without preheat, for baking and roasting. FlashXpress Broiler is perfect for toasting, browning, and crisping

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

panasonic

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ReelSonar iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finde...
Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smar...
Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging S...
Score yourself a massage gun or shiatsu machine from $3...
Outfit your smart home with up to 41% off Reolink solar...
Kasa’s color-changing dimmable Alexa/Assistant sm...
Save up to 44% on TicWatch Wear OS Smartwatches in toda...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $90+

ReelSonar iOS/Android iBobber Wireless Smart Fish Finder now $70 (Reg. up to $100) + more

$70 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 4, 2021 – All-new Apple TV 4K, B&H Apple sale, more

Listen now
25% off

Bring HomeKit support to the backyard, meross dual smart outlet now $20 (Nearly 25% off)

$20 Learn More
Shop now

Anker’s best-selling 20W USB-C charger drops to $13 in iPhone and Android essentials sale

From $13 Learn More
50% off

Amazon offers women’s apparel for summer from $11 Prime shipped, today only

From $11 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 120W GaN II Charging Station $80 (New low), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, Orderly, Chess Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple heads into the weekend with new $10 or less 4K HDR movie sale

$10 or less Learn More