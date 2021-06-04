Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer now up to $100 off for today only

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven with Air Fryer for $429.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy. Regularly as much as $530 at Best Buy and Amazon, it more regularly fetches closer to $480 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for an even more all-in-one solution than those multi-cooker air fryer combos, this might very well be it. This option offers up a microwave that can air fry, bake, broil, and more with a 1.2 cubic foot capacity and temperatures reaching up to 425-degrees. It works as both a countertop cooker or a built-in microwave with additional settings for things like defrosting and reheating. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers.

If you don’t need the microwave features here, save a fortune and go with a Instant Pot Vortex Pro 9-in-1 Air Fryer for $130 shipped. It can roast, bake, and dehydrate for a fraction of the price of today’s lead deal with a 4+ star rating from over 25,000 Amazon customers. Or just go with this smaller Mueller AeroHeat Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $60 shipped and call it a day.

More on the Panasonic HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven:

The Ultimate All-In-One Multi Oven: It’s a countertop microwave, broiler, airfryer, and convection oven all in one! Use each function alone or combined for delicious meals every time

Healthy Air Fryer Mode: Quickly circulates hot air around food, producing crispy, brown results, no pre-heat required. Make french fries, nuggets, and more healthier and delicious

Use as a Main or Second Oven: Use Convection Bake function up to 425°F, with or without preheat, for baking and roasting. FlashXpress Broiler is perfect for toasting, browning, and crisping

