Whip up your summer smoothies in a Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender, now $60 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) for $59.99 shipped. This model has fetched as much as $100 in the past but now usually sells for around $80 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the lowest Amazon Black Friday price we tracked last year and is the best we can find. Alongside Auto-IQ preset blending modes for various use cases, this model also has a pulse function for manual control and ships with a pair of Tritan blending/travel cups with sip and seal lids. The 1000-watt motor can chop, mix, and dice “delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, crunchy vegetables and more” for everything from simple summer dips to your daily smoothie/protein shake. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,200 Amazon customers, it is a great option to use as your daily blender. More details below.

Another option that falls in this same category for less in the Magic Bullet Blender system at $36.50 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 52,000 Amazon customers and is a great little smoothie blender. It includes the on-the-go cups you’ll need and can also handle light meal and snack preparations as well.

While we are talking smoothies and the like, be sure to dive into the ongoing Pure Protein Amazon sale for deep deals on protein bars, powders, and more. Then head over to our home goods guide for more outdoor gear and kitchenware including up to 40% off combo tool kits at Home Depot and this morning’s price drop on the 10-in-1 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven.

More on the Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender:

Auto IQ technology optimizes ninja: Pro extractor blades and power to deliver powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction

Powerful nutrient and vitamin extraction provides great tasting, nutritious beverages

1000 watt motor has the power to crush through whole fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds

Nutri Ninja pro extractor blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient juices, smoothies and purees. Use a damp cloth to wipe the motor base clean. Never submerge the motor base in water

