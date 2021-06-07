FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro is back down to $120 shipped (Reg. up to $160)

-
Reg. $150 $120

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 direct and more like $150 via Amazon, this is at least $30 or 20% in savings, matching the second-best price we have ever tracked, and the lowest total we can find. Not to be confused with the base $80 model, this one supports one-handed sealing of both wet and dry foods, making it a perfect way to prep meats for the grill this summer, among typical water bath cooking and much more. Other features include a reliable double sealer, the built-in bag storage and cutter, as well as an added accessory port that opens up the ability to handle specialized canning jar lids and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

We should also mention that the Anova Precision Cooker Container to support your sous vide setup is also on sale for $49.99 or 17% off the going rate at Amazon. However, you can achieve much of the same results with this Rubbermaid variant at $19 Prime shipped. They will offer up a nice container for your sealed and soon-to-be sous vide meats to cook in and can also be used for just about anything else as well. 

Dive into our home goods guide for more kitchenware deals including today’s offers on the Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven, the brand’s Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender, and Bodum’s highly-rated French Press. Just be sure to check out today’s Stanley Father’s Day sale, all of the shavers on sale for dad right now, and up to 40% off tool kits at Home Depot

More on the Anova Vacuum Sealer Pro:

  • The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.
  • ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.
  • MARINADE FRIENDLY: Switch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

