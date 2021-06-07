Anova’s marinade-ready Vacuum Sealer Pro is back down to $120 shipped (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $160 direct and more like $150 via Amazon, this is at least $30 or 20% in savings, matching the second-best price we have ever tracked, and the lowest total we can find. Not to be confused with the base $80 model, this one supports one-handed sealing of both wet and dry foods, making it a perfect way to prep meats for the grill this summer, among typical water bath cooking and much more. Other features include a reliable double sealer, the built-in bag storage and cutter, as well as an added accessory port that opens up the ability to handle specialized canning jar lids and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We should also mention that the Anova Precision Cooker Container to support your sous vide setup is also on sale for $49.99 or 17% off the going rate at Amazon. However, you can achieve much of the same results with this Rubbermaid variant at $19 Prime shipped. They will offer up a nice container for your sealed and soon-to-be sous vide meats to cook in and can also be used for just about anything else as well.

The more robust, older sibling to our best selling “minimalist” Precision Vacuum Sealer. Expect a high power vacuum, reliable double sealer, built-in bag storage and cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers, and the ability to seal wet foods without worry – all with just one hand.

ONE HAND SEALING: Designed to be fully functional, while using just one hand. Clamping bags, vacuuming, and sealing are all easily accomplished with a single hand.

MARINADE FRIENDLY: Switch modes to wet-function to activate a low pressure suction and reliable double sealer, enabling you to seal even the juiciest of foods without fear.

