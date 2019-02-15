New York Toy Fair begins tomorrow, and ahead of the convention, LEGO is debuting another batch of all new sets. Earlier in the week we saw three upcoming LEGO Movie 2 builds and just yesterday, an entirely-new AR-focused series. But today, LEGO is expanding one of its previous themes, Jurassic World. With four kits on the horizon, the creations will give builders new ways to explore Isla Nublar, including a robotic T.rex and more.
Last year at Toy Fair we got a look at new Jurassic World-themed kits meant to tie-in with the then un-released Fallen Kingdom sequel. This year we’re getting an early look at another line of dino-packed kits, but not in anticipation of another film. Instead, the upcoming builds will debut alongside a new animated mini-series, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.
LEGO original programming has been a successful bet for the company over the past several years. Ninjago, one of the company’s more successful original themes, has its TV show entering a 10th and final season. With that IP on the way out, LEGO seems to be looking to one of 2018’s biggest blockbusters to fill the vacancy.
Today’s LEGO Jurassic World announcement brings with it four new kits from Isla Nublar. Ranging from $20 up to $90, these sets have a lot going for them outside of tying into the popular franchise. Each focuses on a specific Jurassic creature, starting with a Dilophosaurus and culminating with a T.rex. The kits are pretty heavy on minifigures as well, which is a big plus in my opinion.
Upcoming LEGO Jurassic World kits:
- 75934 Dilophosaurus on the Loose | 168 pieces | $19.99
- 75935 Baryonyx Face-Off: The Treasure Hunt | 434 pieces | $59.99
- 75937 Triceratops Rampage | 447 pieces | $59.99
- 75938 T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle | 716 pieces | $89.99
All four of the new builds will be available in the fall of 2019. The kits will be debuting to coincide with the upcoming series, which still has yet to receive an official release date.
9to5Toys’ Take
Given how popular Jurassic World is, it’s nice to see LEGO cater to the dinosaur fans out there. Even though it is a tie-in to the company’s own animated series, the relation to the film franchise still makes these sets a little more expensive that I’d have liked to see.
On average, the upcoming creations have a price per part of around $0.13. It is what’s to be expected from a theme that isn’t of LEGO’s own creation. But the included minifigures and dinosaurs do help justify the increased price overall.
Regardless, the kits are more creative than I would have expected and standout from the previous two lines of LEGO Jurassic World releases. I’m personally a big fan of the Dino-Mech Battle set. I mean, it is pretty tough to beat a robot dinosaur, after all.
NEW YORK, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL TOY FAIR (February 15, 2019) – Universal Brand Development (Universal) and the LEGO Group today announced an exciting expansion to the popular LEGO® Jurassic World portfolio of toys and content: a new building sets assortment inspired by an all-new, animated mini-series – LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar. Following the adventures of Claire, Owen and fan-favorite dinosaurs seen in the 2018 animated specials, LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, this new mini-series runs 13 episodes and will debut later this year.
Set in 2012, three years before the events of the Jurassic World movie, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar picks up where the story left off from LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit. Newly hired animal behaviorist Owen Grady and Assistant Manager of Park Operations Claire Dearing team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way. And “everything” includes runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, tourists everywhere, unpredictable tropical weather, and an impulsive boss! Plus, a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park’s past is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever! What could possibly go wrong? Everything.
“The box office and retail success of 2018 proved Jurassic World is the definitive dinosaur brand,” said Vince Klaseus, president of Universal Brand Development. “This year we’re focused on continuing to expand the Jurassic World story through always-on content and new experiences for fans of all ages. Our partnership with the LEGO Group allows us to do just that and more.”
Building on the success of the 2018 LEGO Jurassic World offering, the LEGO Group will globally launch four building sets that take the storytelling and role play opportunity beyond the blockbuster film year, giving fans the chance to bring new adventures, characters and dinosaurs home for even more play. The sets will hit shelves this fall, and are displayed in the LEGO booth #1335 in Hall 3B of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from February 16-19.
“Jurassic World is one of those properties that just works so well in LEGO form,” said Jill Wilfert, vice president, licensing & entertainment for LEGO Group. “The theme and stories appeal to kids and adults at the same time, and with this content, we offer a fun and unique twist by adding LEGO creativity and humor to an evergreen property. We’re thrilled to expand our successful partnership with Universal to introduce more original LEGO Jurassic World stories that will inspire imaginations and continued play.”
Revealed for the first time today, four building sets based on LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublarinclude:
75934 – Dilophosaurus on the Loose
Explore LEGO Jurassic World with Owen Grady and build his drone to look after the dinosaurs. Meet Hudson Harper, a kid who knows everything there is to know about dinosaurs. And build the market stall in the shape of a dinosaur head with LEGO bricks. But look out—a young Dilophosaurus has escaped and is creeping up behind Hudson. Fly to the rescue with Owen’s drone, fire the net shooter and capture that dinosaur. Every day is an adventure with this action-packed LEGO playset! Ages 6+, 168 pieces, $19.99 (USD)
75935 Baryonyx Face-Off: The Treasure Hunt
Rush to stop Danny Nedermeyer and Sinjin Prescott’s dangerous treasure hunt in LEGO Jurassic World! According to legend, there is treasure hidden on Isla Nublar and Danny and Sinjin have a map and old video tape to help them find it. But when a Baryonyx dinosaur thinks they are trying to steal her fish, they have to hide out in an old trailer. Help Owen Grady and Claire Dearing fix up the offroad buggy. Then drive with them and Red the dog to catch the bad guys before they steal the treasure!
Ages 7+, 434 pieces, $59.99 (USD)
75937 – Triceratops Rampage
Take a ride on the awesome new LEGO Jurassic World Egg Spinner with Simon Masrani and Allison Miles! Then check the sign for directions to Jurassic World’s gyrosphere. But, watch out—-there’s been a power failure and the mighty Triceratops has smashed through the fence and escaped! Jump in the buggy with Owen Grady and speed to the rescue. Dangle a carrot in front of the mighty dinosaur to distract it and save the tourist. There’s never a dull day in Jurassic World park! Ages 7+, 447 pieces, $59.99 (USD)
75938 – T. rex vs Dino-Mech Battle
Danger! Danny Nedermeyer is roaming Jurassic World park in his huge Dino-Mech on a mission to steal the treasure hidden in the Isla Nublar volcano. But first he has to face the mighty T. rex. Jump in the boat with Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, Vic Hoskins—plus baby Velociraptors Blue, Delta, Echo and Charlie—and speed to the battle scene. Fire the boat’s stud shooters at the Dino-Mech. Put the T. rex to sleep with the tranquilizer gun. You must stop Danny before he finds a way to smash into the volcanic rock and steal the treasure!
Ages 8+, 716 pieces, $89.99 (USD)