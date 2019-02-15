New York Toy Fair begins tomorrow, and ahead of the convention, LEGO is debuting another batch of all new sets. Earlier in the week we saw three upcoming LEGO Movie 2 builds and just yesterday, an entirely-new AR-focused series. But today, LEGO is expanding one of its previous themes, Jurassic World. With four kits on the horizon, the creations will give builders new ways to explore Isla Nublar, including a robotic T.rex and more.

Last year at Toy Fair we got a look at new Jurassic World-themed kits meant to tie-in with the then un-released Fallen Kingdom sequel. This year we’re getting an early look at another line of dino-packed kits, but not in anticipation of another film. Instead, the upcoming builds will debut alongside a new animated mini-series, LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.

LEGO original programming has been a successful bet for the company over the past several years. Ninjago, one of the company’s more successful original themes, has its TV show entering a 10th and final season. With that IP on the way out, LEGO seems to be looking to one of 2018’s biggest blockbusters to fill the vacancy.

Today’s LEGO Jurassic World announcement brings with it four new kits from Isla Nublar. Ranging from $20 up to $90, these sets have a lot going for them outside of tying into the popular franchise. Each focuses on a specific Jurassic creature, starting with a Dilophosaurus and culminating with a T.rex. The kits are pretty heavy on minifigures as well, which is a big plus in my opinion.

Upcoming LEGO Jurassic World kits: