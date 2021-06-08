Govee’s app-enabled Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit plunges to new low of $11 (Save 50%)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 45,000+) via Amazon is offering its Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit for $11 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you love RGB lighting and want to breathe new life into your car, this kit will certainly do the trick. It’s conveniently powered by the DC outlet in your vehicle, allowing you to be up and running in minutes. Not only can settings be adjusted using the included remote, but a smartphone can also get the job done once you’ve downloaded the Govee Home app. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not refresh your vehicle with Armor All’s Smoke X Car Air Freshener and Purifier? It’ll only set you back $5 Prime shipped and this can is powerful enough to destroy “smoke and other stubborn odors.” With more than 4,400 Amazon shoppers having left a review, the dust has settled with an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Why stop there? Earlier we spotted JBL’s colorful Pulse 4 Speaker at $180 and prior to that the Razer Gamer Days sale kicked off from $40. Any of that gear is bound to pair nicely with this black and white leather gaming chair at $90 and even perhaps a meross HomeKit-ready Dimmable Color Lamp for $21 Prime shipped.

Govee Interior Car RGB Strip Light Kit features:

Smart App Control: With the Govee Home app and the provided control box, you can manage the lights’ color, brightness, and the dynamic music mode. With more convenient control, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and vibrant driving experience.

2-Line Design: 2 smartly designed lines connect the 4 strip lights, ensuring your entire vehicle is illuminated in vibrant color. Attach the lights easily to any car model without worrying about exposed wiring or an untidy look.

