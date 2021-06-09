Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 100W USB-C GaN II Charger $60 (Save $10), more

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new 100W USB-C GaN II Charger for $59.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the recent release and saves you $10. Having just launched at the start of the month, RAVPower’s latest USB-C charger arrives with GaN II and Planar technology to deliver a compact design. With a pair of USB-C PD outputs, this is just as capable of refueling your 16-inch MacBook Pro as it is the latest smartphones or other accessories. Reviews are still rolling in, but other RAVPower USB-C chargers are highly-rated.
Macbook pro charger ipad charger type c charger block Packs enough power to fully charge a 16” MacBook Pro in 1.7hrs, iPad Air 4 in 2.2 hrs and an iPad Pro 11 in 2hrs via an included USB-C to USB-C cable with E-Mark chipset,this iphone charger allows charging your iphone 12 pro in 25mins from 0%-50%. Maximizes charging efficiency and produces less heat all in a smaller size,Ravpower 100w usb c charger adapt advanced GaN Tech Planar Transformer to make sure Small size but high working frequency, a really fast charger.
Usb c charger block with 2 USB-C PD ports cleverly distributes 100W of power to charge 2 devices at a time; supports PD18W / 20W / 25W / 30W / 45W / 65W / 96W / 100W fast charging,Multi function,a good choice of iphone 12 charger ipad charger macbook pro charger laptop charger
