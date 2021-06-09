Tim Cook really wants you to try MagSafe, Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger hits $33.50

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $33.50 shipped. Down from $39, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, marks the lowest we’ve seen over a month, and is the second-best price to date. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable. Head below for more.

Those who don’t mind ditching the official Apple seal of approval and faster charging speeds can save even more by picking up Anker’s PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim at $21. You’re still looking at much of the same magnetic wireless charging as on the official model, just with a 7.5W output and less premium build. But for bringing home a second way to refuel without having to plug in a cable, this is a great option for expanding your iPhone 12’s charging kit at a lower price point. Learn more in our launch coverage.

But if it’s taking advantage of MagSafe in the car, yesterday we spotted the very first discounts on OtterBox’s all-new Car Mounts at 20% off. Delivering two different form-factors and all of that eye-catching magnetic connectivity that the latest iPhone 12 devices support, pricing starts at $32. Or for an even more premium charging solution, go check out our recent Tested with 9to5Toys piece which takes a hands-on look at Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!