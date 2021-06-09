FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Clean and charge your phone in this Samsung Qi UV sanitizer at $25 (Reg. up to $50)

-
Reg. $50 $25

Alpha Daily Deals (96% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is once again offering the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 direct from Samsung where it is now on sale for $30, this is up to 50% off, matching the lowest we have tracked, and the best around. Not unlike those PhoneSoap sanitizers, this is a multi-function device that provides both wireless Qi charging to your smartphone as well as sanitization via a series of UV lighting. According to Samsung, it can “effectively kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus, and Candida albicans.” And you can also use it to sanitize your keys, wireless earbuds, or just about anything else you can fit inside (just about all but the absolute largest phones out there fit). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the Qi charging isn’t overly important to you, the highly-rated HoMedics UV Clean Phone Sanitizer comes in at just over $20 Prime shipped with 4+ star ratings from over 2,800 Amazon customers. However, for just over $4 in savings, I, for one, would opt for the Samsung model with built-in charging. 

Go check out today’s deal on the Native Union Dock Wireless Charger Stand as well as Anker’s new magnetic PowerWave Pad Lite and the Moshi Sette Q dual 15W Qi charging station. We also just went hands-on with Nomad’s stainless steel MagSafe Mount and you’ll find plenty of charging-related discounts live on the ongoing Anker WWDC week accessory sale starting at $9. And then go check out all of the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch deals on tap today while you’re at it.

More on the Samsung Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer:

  • Intuitive Design. Simply close the lid and press the button to disinfect for 10 minutes. Sanitation will stop automatically when the lid is open to ensure safety.
  • Approved high germicidal efficiency. 99% sanitation effect. Tested by world-leading inspection and testing companies, Intertek and SGS UV-C light effectively kills up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria, including E. Coli, Staphylococcus , and Candida albicans.
  • Smooth & Elegant. During sanitization, the magnetic cover keeps the sanitizer sealed, giving stability to users, while the rubber stopper cushions the impact and buffers noise when opening and closing the case.

