Amazon’s official 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock supports dual 4K60: $161.50 (Reg. $190)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $161.49 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we have tracked. Want to have access to legacy ports while taking advantage of Thunderbolt 3 performance? If so, this Amazon-made dock is here to save the day. It offers up Type-C, USB-A, SD/microSD, dual 4K60, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. This should be more than enough to tackle a variety of workflows, making now a great time to upgrade your home office’s setup. Reviews are still pouring in, but Amazon Basics products are typically highly-rated.

Alternatively, you could grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub Adapter at $30. You’ll garner a majority of the same ports, but will forfeit the up to 40Gb/s throughput that Thunderbolt 3 offers. This will be an acceptable for most, but folks with more complex workflows may want to stick with the lead deal to help future-proof their setup.

Since you’re here, be sure to also check out UGREEN’s USB-C/USB-A hubs at $6.50 each. Other notable discounts worthy of your consideration include this 12 outlet and four USB port surge protector at $15.50, an onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors from $159, this 47-inch wood office desk at $60, in addition to an industrial L-shaped desk for $54.

Amazon Basics 11-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

11 ports: 2x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ45 Ethernet, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5 Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps), 1x 3.5 mm audio port, 1x SD 4.0 socket, 1x mSD 4.0 socket, and 1x DC 120-watt power jack (20V/60A; 60-watt bypass to host)

Dual-video support: the DP 1.4 port supports dual high-definition dual-output (DP 1.4 8K/30Hz + 4K/30Hz or dual 4K/60Hz) for enhanced workspace versatility and productivity

Universal compatibility: equipped with Intel Titan Ridge technology, the docking station works with either a Thunderbolt 3 or a Type-C host using Mac OS or Windows; a great choice for a wide range of systems and hosts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!