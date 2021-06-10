FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save 20% on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Mario, Harry Potter, much more from $12

After seeing some of the upcoming Marvel Infinity Saga kits go on sale, today we’re tracking a collection of the latest LEGO 2021 creations on sale at Amazon. With 20% off nearly every set that launched in the January and March waves, you’ll be able to lock-in the best prices to date on everything from LEGO Star Wars to Mario, Harry Potter, Technic, and everything in-between starting at $12. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below for all of the LEGO 2021 deals.

Notable licensed LEGO 2021 deals:

Star Wars

Mario

Technic

Minecraft

Harry Potter

Notable in-house LEGO 2021 deals:

City

City Fire

Creator 3-in-1

Ninjago

Speaking of all-new LEGO, yesterday, we got a first look at the upcoming Ideas Typewriter set, which will be launching officially next month. We also just took a hands-on look at the largest Marvel kit to date, the massive 3,700-piece Daily Bugle which we found to be an absolutely stellar build. That’s alongside these new 2021 LEGO Marvel deals, too.

LEGO X-Wing Starfighter features:

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO brick-built version of Luke Skywalker’s iconic X-wing Fighter (75301). Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO minifigures, each with weapons including Luke’s lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures.

