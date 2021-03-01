March has arrived and so has a collection of all-new LEGO kits. With over 30 builds spanning everything from Star Wars and Disney to Technic, Creator, BrickHeadz, and more, there are plenty of new sets now available for purchase. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available in March 2021 so far as well as our top picks from the batch.

Following the hundreds of new builds that launched to kick off the year, March is now introducing yet another collection of creations. There are quite a few highly anticipated kits making a debut today, including builds from the Star Wars universe, the latest BrickHeadz, and the all-new lineup of iPhone-enabled AR apps.

You can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

Star Wars

Among all of the kits launching this month, the new additions to the Star Wars lineup are some of the most eagerly anticipated models entering in March, delivering three new kits from a galaxy far, far away.

The most notable of the new LEGO Star Wars 2021 March sets is the latest iteration of Imperial Shuttle. This 660-piece creation assembles the iconic ship that first appeared in Return of the Jedi. Alongside the fitting Imperial Pilot figure, there’s also Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker minifigs here as well, at the $69.99 price point.

Imperial Shuttle: $69.99 | 660 pieces

| 660 pieces AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters: $19.99 | 205 pieces

| 205 pieces Resistance X-Wing: $19.99 | 60 pieces

Technic

Over on the Technic vehicle side of things, March is seeing two new additions to the LEGO lineup. While not as expansive of an update to the theme as we saw to start off the year, there are two unique builds to assemble starting today. Ranging from a construction site essential to a rescue watercraft, each of the just-released creations can be assembled into one of two different models.

You can read up on all of the details on the theme here, or just check out both of the new Technic kits below.

Heavy-Duty Excavator: $39.99 | 569 pieces

| 569 pieces Rescue Hovercraft: $29.99 | 457 pieces

BrickHeadz

March is also seeing the introduction of the latest BrickHeadz Pet kits with a pair of builds to expand the lineup. Entering with some more exotic pets than we’ve seen before, you’ll be able to assemble a goldfish as well as a budgie (aka a parakeet). Learn all about the builds in our previous coverage or just check out the new models below.

Goldfish: $14.99 | 186 pieces

| 186 pieces Budgie: $14.99 | 261 pieces

Creator

Fans of the Creator theme also have two new kits to assemble this month. There’s a bit of variation between the models, giving builders the ability to craft an outer space-themed model or safari model. Each of the 3-in-1 sets can be rebuilt into additional models alongside the main build, providing some additional play.

Safari Wildlife Tree House: $29.99 | 397 pieces

| 397 pieces Space Mining Mech: $24.99 | 327 pieces

Brick Sketches

LEGO is also taking March as a chance to expand its art lineup with a pair of new Disney-themed Brick Sketches. Those looking to bring some brick-built decor into their place can assemble two animation icons with both Mickey and Minnie Mouse art pieces. Check out our previous coverage of the models right here.

Mickey Mouse: $16.99 | 118 pieces

| 118 pieces Minnie Mouse: $16.99 | 140 pieces

Ninjago

Following the launch of its massive City Gardens kit earlier in the year, LEGO is back to launch a new expansion to its popular Ninjago theme. Entering as a new batch of Islands models, the five creations that launched today enter with the usual flair we’ve come to expect from the theme but with a unique twist.

From ancient-inspired watercraft to some high-tech vehicles and plenty of new mini figures, the collection arrives with some of the most eye-catching kits from the Ninjago lineup yet.

Catamaran Sea Battle: $69.99 | 780 pieces

| 780 pieces The Keepers’ Village: $49.99 | 632 pieces

| 632 pieces Jungle Dragon: $39.99 | 506 pieces

| 506 pieces Lloyd’s Jungle Chopper Bike: $19.99 | 183 pieces

| 183 pieces Jay’s Electro Mech: $19.99 | 106 pieces

Monkie Kid

After first debuting last summer, the Monkie Kid theme is being expanded with a selection of eight new models. Ranging from an expansive ancient city in the clouds to a collection of vehicles that fit right in with the rest of the theme’s unique aesthetic. There are plenty of eye-catching builds here with solid part per dollar values attached, as well. Check out all of the builds below.

The Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain: $169.99 | 1,949 pieces

| 1,949 pieces Monkie Kid’s Team Dronecopter: $149.99 | 1,462 pieces

| 1,462 pieces Spider Queen’s Arachnoid Base: $119.99 | 1,170 pieces

| 1,170 pieces Monkie Kid’s Lion Guardian: $79.99 | 774 pieces

| 774 pieces White Dragon Horse Jet: $49.99 | 565 pieces

| 565 pieces Red Son’s Inferno Jet: $34.99 | 299 pieces

| 299 pieces Monkie Kid’s Cloud Bike: $24.99 | 203 pieces

| 203 pieces Monkie Kid’s RC Race: $12.99 | 57 pieces

VIDIYO

And to wrap up all of the new LEGO sets for March that have dropped today, the latest all-new theme has arrived. Marking the most recent attempt to bridge physical bricks with digital play, the VIDIYO theme enters with a unique augmented reality focus to let builders craft their own music videos.

You can get all of the details on the theme right here, as well as a look at the seven new creations that are available at launch.

Alien DJ BeatBox: $19.99 | 73 pieces

| 73 pieces Candy Mermaid BeatBox: $19.99 | 71 pieces

| 71 pieces HipHop Robot BeatBox: $19.99 | 73 pieces

| 73 pieces Punk Pirate BeatBox: $19.99 | 73 pieces

| 73 pieces Unicorn DJ BeatBox: $19.99 | 84 pieces

| 84 pieces Bandmates: $4.99 | 11 pieces

More to come

Now that the first two waves of LEGO creations have been announced, we can now turn our attention to all of the year’s other new builds. We’ve already detailed what to expect from the upcoming LEGO Star Wars summer lineup, but there are plenty of new builds on the horizon. The first set of announcements for May 4 should be arriving in the next month or so, not to mention all of the other builds from additional themes in the LEGO collection.

Which of the new LEGO 2021 sets will you be picking up to start off the month? Let us know in the comments below.

