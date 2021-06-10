Monoprice’s True Plus Earbuds + Wireless Charging Case matching Amazon low at $30

Amazon is now offering the Monoprice True Wireless Plus Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $70 direct, today’s deal is as much as $40 in savings, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. While they might not be AirPods or one of the high-end models out there, this is a solid budget-friendly option for casual listening and working out. They feature an IPX5 nano waterproof coating as well as Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and the Qualcomm Qcc3020 chipset for easy and efficient pairing. The included wireless charging-friendly case brings a total of 32-hours of operation to the system while dual mic noise cancellation makes for “the best possible call quality.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At $30, there really aren’t very many options for less from a brand we have much experience with. However, you can score a set of Amazon renewed Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones or the white Soundcore Life set both at $23 Prime shipped. But don’t forget about this deal on the VANKYO X200 Wireless Earbuds down at $19 as well.

Be sure to check out today’s AirPods deals from $110 and everything else in our headphones deal hub. Sony’s all-new XM4 true wireless earbuds have arrived, here’s our hands-on feature with the Skullcandy Dime earbuds, these Philips SHP9500 HiFi Over-Ear Headphones are down at $60, and the now live Bose Father’s Day sale can be found right here.

More on the Monoprice True Wireless Plus Earbuds:

Bluetooth with aptX: strong connection. Crystal clear sound. Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX allows you to wirelessly connect to Bluetooth compatible devices, so you can enjoy your favorite music or audio book without the hassle of dealing with cables. With aptX decoding, music comes through in CD quality sound.

True wireless Plus: utilizing the Qualcomm Qcc3020 chipset, each individual earpiece is paired to your phone, reducing power consumption, extending playtime, and improving call and Audio performance.

Wireless charging: two ways to charge. Charge the portable carrying case is as easy as placing the case on a wireless charging mat, or use the micro-USB to charge from an outlet or USB port on your laptop.

