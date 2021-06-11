Eastbay takes up to 25% off your order: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Eastbay is currently offering 20% off orders of $75 or more with code DAD20. Plus, you can save 25% off totals of $150 when you apply promo code GRAD25 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including adidas, Nike, Under Armour, ASICS, Saucony, New Balance, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoes. These shoes are currently on sale from $68, which is down from its original rate of $160. This style is available in several fun color options and they have a sock-like fit for added comfort. They’re also lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and breathable, which is nice for summer workouts. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 90 Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- Under Armour Curry 7 Shoes $64 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Air Zoom Tempo Next% $128 (Orig. $200)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit $68 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Joyride Dual Run $88 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Zoom Hyperace 2 Shoes $96 (Orig. $120)
- Nike React Phantom Run Flyknit $88 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14 Shoes $88 (Orig. $140)
- adidas Originals Superstar Sneakers $55 (Orig. $90)
- Saucony Kinvara 11 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will also want to check out our guide to the Nike Father’s Day Round-Up with an array of great gift ideas.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!