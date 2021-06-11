FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Keep your car happy and healthy with this highly-rated 12V battery tester at new low of $27

-
AmazonTools
Save 40% $27

OBDZON (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Foxwell 12V Car Battery Tester for $27 when you clip the on-page coupon and use code 20FOXBT100 at checkout. Usually selling for $45, those twin discounts will slash a full 40% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Check in with your car’s battery in seconds to keep an eye on potential faults and breakdowns. This 12V device will analyze and display your battery’s health and charging status, as well as run internal resistance, CCC, and Ah capacity tests. Plus, it works on a wide variety of vehicle types from cars to motorcycles and even large boats. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 customers. We’re tracking a few other automotive deals down below, so remember to hit the on-page coupon to take cull advantage of today’s savings.

Other notable Foxwell tool deals:

Looking to score a more jack-of-all-trades tool for dad? Check out this wicked Amazon Basics 15-in-1 multitool for just $9. It includes a “knife, saw, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker,” and somehow still more packed onto a pocket-sized package. Although you can hit up our tools guide to see just what else might be itching to find it’s way to your garage this summer.

More on the Foxwell 12V Battery Tester:

With this little household battery tester, you can check the battery by yourself just in seconds, and avoid the hassle of driving to repair shop to find out if your battery is good or not. The most important thing is, it makes you know the problem and replace the battery in advance before it leaves your car dead on road.

