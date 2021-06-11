mophie’s glass-like finish Wireless Qi Charge Stand is just $10 shipped today (Prime only)

Today only, Woot is offering Amazon Prime members the mophie Universal Wireless Multi Coil Charge Stand for $9.99 shipped. Regularly in the $40 range at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $15, today’s offer is $5 below our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This Qi charging stand beams 7.5W of power to your iPhone wirelessly and features a “smooth, polished glass finish.” Not only can it carry your device in portrait or landscape orientation, but it also sports an adjustable design that allows it to stand up at a slight angle or lay flat down on the desktop to better suit your moment-to-moment needs. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year mophie warranty. More details below.

At just $10, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option from a trusted brand for less. Even this basic Anker Qi pad fetches $12 Prime shipped at Amazon with the only other option worth mentioning being this Yootech Wireless Charger for the same $10 Prime shipped. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for something like this, it doesn’t get much more affordable.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the Samsung Qi UV sanitizer as well as this Dual ESR Qi charging pad with modular Apple Watch dock, not to mention Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger and Google’s official 10W charging stand. just be sure to browse through the ongoing Anker WWDC week sale with new iPhone accessories starting at $9.

More on the mophie Universal Wireless Multi Coil Charge Stand:

Universal Wireless Charging Optimized for fast charge, the wireless charging stand delivers the fastest wireless charge your smartphone can handle. 7.5 Watts

Adjustable Design The wireless charging stand can charge your iPhone in portrait mode, landscape mode, or as a flat charging pad. No matter how you use it, you’ll have a full charge when you’re ready to go

Stylish Design The smooth, polished glass finish looks sleek on any tabletop or desk

Charges Through Lightweight Cases No need to remove your phone from its case when you want to charge wirelessly. The wireless charging stand can deliver a wireless charge through cases up to 3millimeter thick

