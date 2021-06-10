Dual ESR Qi charging pad with modular Apple Watch dock at $12 Prime shipped (40% off)

ACS Mall (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the ESR 2-in-1 Wireless iPhone and Apple Watch Charger for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code UCCCKNNS at checkout. Originally $43, it more recently sells for $20 and is now an additional 40% off for the lowest we have tracked. This dual Qi wireless charging pad provides up to 10W of juice to Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone, and 5W for your AirPods or Galaxy Buds case. But you can also attach the removable Apple Watch hub to charge your wearable as well via a simple plug and play USB connection. Not only can the Apple Watch hub be plugged into any USB-A port, but it also neatly hides your Apple Watch charging cable away for a nice nightstand mode setup. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At under $12, there really aren’t very many comparable products out there that can charge all of those devices. However, you could get away for even less with this simple CHOETECH Wireless Charger. With the on-page coupon, its price drops to below $10 Prime shipped for a particularly affordable wireless solution for all Qi-enabled gear, never mind the 4+ star rating from over 14,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the Samsung Qi UV sanitizer at $25 as well as this price drop on Apple’s official iPhone 12 charger and Google’s official 10W charging stand. Then dive into our coverage of the high-end Volonic Valet 3 charging surface and Anker’s new PowerWave Pad Slim before you browse through the rest of our smartphone accessory deals.

More on the ESR 2-in-1 Wireless Charger:

2-IN-1 WIRELESS CHARGING – Charges your iWatch & iPhone/AirPods at the same time, keeping your desk neat and saving valuable space. The charging stand hides your iWatch cable inside, making it ideal for Nightstand Mode.

DETACHABLE WATCH CHARGING STAND – The unique smartwatch charging stand can be plugged into the base for Nightstand Mode or almost any other USB-A port (like a flash drive), making it ideal for charging on the road. Note: Requires an original iWatch charging cable (not included).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!