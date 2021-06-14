Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now $149 shipped (Reg. $300)

While you will find the More Matte Collection colorways down at $120 via Verizon, Walmart is now offering the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones in black for $149 shipped. Regularly $300, like they currently fetch at Target, today’s offer is up to 50% off and the best we can find on the black set. Amazon’s best third-party listings are currently starting at $250 or so. Alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and efficiency, you’re looking at active noise cancellation for distraction-free focus as well as up to 22-hours (more like 40-hours without ANC engaged) of wireless playback on a single charge. Built-in mics for barking at Siri are joined by compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For a more affordable way to bring some over-ear active noise cancellation home, consider the Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Now coming in at $60 after the on-page coupon, with a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon, they will save you an additional $89 over today’s Beats deal.

Be sure to check out some of our latest AirPods deals right here, then head over to our headphones guide for even more. We are also still tracking a big-time offer on Apple AirPods Max at $499 via Amazon and be sure to check out the new military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds while you’re at it.

More on Beats Solo Pro:

Get inspired with Solo Pro wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings. Every detail of Solo Pro has been carefully considered, right down to the intuitive way the headphones turn on and off via folding. The ergonomic design delivers exceptional comfort for extended wear and sleek style. And with up to 22 hours of battery life, you can keep the music going no matter where your day takes you.

