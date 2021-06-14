Score 48-feet of Alexa/Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs to warm up your summer nights at $51

HBN (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Smart Edison Bulb String Light for $50.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is the first discount we’ve ever tracked, slashing 15% off the usual rate to mark a new Amazon low. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, these Edison bulbs provide remarkably warm, cozy lighting thanks to the exposed filament. This 48-foot string holds 24 bulbs to add a homey ambiance to your deck, balcony, or any outdoor seating arrangement. They’re IP65 waterproof, and the power-saving LED design can last up to 20,000 hours a piece. Rated 4.2/5 stars. See more below.
If smart timers and voice control aren’t all that glitters for you, these traditional outdoor string lights might do the trick. Each 25-foot strand contains 27 globe glass Edison blubs, offering a cute, rounder shape than our lead deal at just $16. They’re waterproof, connectable, and absolutely perfect for outdoor weddings and events. And considering they’ve already cemented #1 best-seller status, they’re sure to do the trick for your next summer soiree. Also available in 50- and 100-foot strings, and rated 4.5/5 stars from 33,000 customers.
Bringing a youthful pop of color to your midnight atmosphere, these app-enabled LED string lights are at an unbeatable low of just $9.50. They offer nearly 50-feet of color in three 16.4-foot strands – ideal for the all-night summer bash, as they can also sync up to music. Though if you do find yourself wishing you could bring the house down with a few words, you’ll find tons of smart goodies for Alexa, HomeKit, Assistant, and other ecosystems in our smart home guide.
HBN 48-foot Smart Edison Bulb String Light features:
HBN smart patio string light is compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistance to free your hands by using simple voice commands. Or remotely turn it on/off via TuyaSmart App on your phone from anywhere. Stepless dimming from 0% to 100% brightness and max connection to 3 strings to match different occasions. The soft glow and flexibility enable it to create a perfect atmosphere for the patio, backyard, deck, bistro, cafe, pergola, gazebo, wedding, etc.
