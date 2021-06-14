Score 48-feet of Alexa/Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs to warm up your summer nights at $51

HBN (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 48-foot Smart Edison Bulb String Light for $50.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is the first discount we’ve ever tracked, slashing 15% off the usual rate to mark a new Amazon low. Compatible with Alexa and Assistant, these Edison bulbs provide remarkably warm, cozy lighting thanks to the exposed filament. This 48-foot string holds 24 bulbs to add a homey ambiance to your deck, balcony, or any outdoor seating arrangement. They’re IP65 waterproof, and the power-saving LED design can last up to 20,000 hours a piece. Rated 4.2/5 stars. See more below.

If smart timers and voice control aren’t all that glitters for you, these traditional outdoor string lights might do the trick. Each 25-foot strand contains 27 globe glass Edison blubs, offering a cute, rounder shape than our lead deal at just $16. They’re waterproof, connectable, and absolutely perfect for outdoor weddings and events. And considering they’ve already cemented #1 best-seller status, they’re sure to do the trick for your next summer soiree. Also available in 50- and 100-foot strings, and rated 4.5/5 stars from 33,000 customers.

Bringing a youthful pop of color to your midnight atmosphere, these app-enabled LED string lights are at an unbeatable low of just $9.50. They offer nearly 50-feet of color in three 16.4-foot strands – ideal for the all-night summer bash, as they can also sync up to music. Though if you do find yourself wishing you could bring the house down with a few words, you’ll find tons of smart goodies for Alexa, HomeKit, Assistant, and other ecosystems in our smart home guide.

HBN smart patio string light is compatible with Alexa and Google Home Assistance to free your hands by using simple voice commands. Or remotely turn it on/off via TuyaSmart App on your phone from anywhere. Stepless dimming from 0% to 100% brightness and max connection to 3 strings to match different occasions. The soft glow and flexibility enable it to create a perfect atmosphere for the patio, backyard, deck, bistro, cafe, pergola, gazebo, wedding, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!