Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana Jones, Godzilla, LOTR, more from $5

Amazon is offering the Indiana Jones 4-movie Collection on Blu-ray for $29.96 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40 to $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Indiana Jones collectors will want to own this bundle as it includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There’s also an additional disk that is “packed with special features” and you’ll get digital copies to all of the movies, allowing you to easily watch them while on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not an Indiana Jones fan? That’s alright, we’ve got quite a few other movies on sale below.
Other Blu-ray and 4K movies on sale:
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard 4K: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Deepwater Horizon 4K: $5 (Reg. $13)
- Explorers: $15 (Reg. $23)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Event Horizon: $21 (Reg. $28)
- The Blob: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Smokey and the Bandit 4K: $14 (Reg. $22)
- w/ on-page coupon
- The Hand: $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- 3:10 to Yuma 4K: $10 (Reg. $18)
- Tales From the Darkside: $17 (Reg. $26)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Godzilla 4K: $17 (Reg. $25)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Big Fish 4K: $18.50 (Reg. $22)
- The Sting 4K: $18 (Reg. $23)
- Godzilla vs. Kong 4K: $30 (Reg. $43)
- Dune 4K: $53 (Reg. $60)
- Trick ‘r Treat: $21 (Reg. $35)
- The Entity: $18 (Reg. $25)
- National Lampoon’s Animal House 4K: $18 (Reg. $30)
- Chernobyl 4K: $27 (Reg. $31)
- Death Becomes Her: $11 (Reg. $18)
- w/ on-page coupon
- News of the World: $13 (Reg. $25)
- 4K: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Kong: Skull Island 4K: $19 (Reg. $25)
- Psycho 4K: $18 (Reg. $23)
- Body Slam: $15 (Reg. $18)
- A Few Good Men 4K: $15 (Reg. $23)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Lord of the Rings 4K Trilogy: $60 (Reg. $90)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Allied 4K: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shrek 4K: $16 (Reg. $23)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Rambo 4K: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Raya and the Last Dragon: $20 (Reg. $25)
- The Mask of Zorro 4K: $15 (Reg. $23)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV 4K: $15 (Reg. $23)
- w/ on-page coupon
- Tenet 4K: $16 (Reg. $20)
More on Indiana Jones:
Only one name defines the ultimate hero… Indiana Jones. Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the unmatched action-adventure franchise from powerhouse filmmakers George Lucas (STAR WARS) and Steven Spielberg (JAWS), this 5-disc collection features all four feature films—INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM, INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE, and INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL, as well as an additional disc packed with special features.
