Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana Jones, Godzilla, LOTR, more from $5

Amazon is offering the Indiana Jones 4-movie Collection on Blu-ray for $29.96 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40 to $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Indiana Jones collectors will want to own this bundle as it includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. There’s also an additional disk that is “packed with special features” and you’ll get digital copies to all of the movies, allowing you to easily watch them while on-the-go. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Not an Indiana Jones fan? That’s alright, we’ve got quite a few other movies on sale below.

Other Blu-ray and 4K movies on sale:

More on Indiana Jones:

Only one name defines the ultimate hero… Indiana Jones. Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the unmatched action-adventure franchise from powerhouse filmmakers George Lucas (STAR WARS) and Steven Spielberg (JAWS), this 5-disc collection features all four feature films—INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM, INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE, and INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL, as well as an additional disc packed with special features.

